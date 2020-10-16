Reports: Video growing in popularity, heres how to connect

by Kristina Knight

Just how much content are people watching? According to data out from Engine Media Solutions the average American watches 6.2 hours of video content per day, up to 6.8 hours on weekends with just over one-third (39%) watching via Smart TV; about 27% are watching via devices like Roku.

Why are people watching so much more streaming content? Because it makes them happy. That's a key takeaway from Google and Talk Shoppe data which finds that 8 in 10 consumers from their survey said watching streaming video made them happy; about one-third (33%) say they've increased streaming time to learn something new and 29% say they've increased streaming time to 'reset and recharge' during the pandemic.

More data from Google's report can be found here.

With so many people watching so much video it's no wondering brands and marketers are looking for new or better ways to engage them. And a new report from Best SEO Companies identifies how to build a better YouTube thumbnail. Why build a better thumbnail? Because the optimizing thumbnails can improve not only how consumers find the content but it could increase the chances that they'll actually click in to a video and watch.

The keys, according to the report are to include a human face, explanatory text, have good use of color, and appropriate branding. Here's why:

▪ 70% of the most popular video thumbnails including explanatory text

▪ Colorful thumbnails get about 617,000 more views than those without good use of color.

▪ 72% of the most popular thumbnails included a human face

▪ Thumbnails using video stills/photos averaged about 1.7 million views compared to 1.4 million views for those not including photo elements

More data from the report can be downloaded here.

Tags: Best SEO Companies, Engine Media Solutions, Google, streaming video trends, video advertising, video content, video trends