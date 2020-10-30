Reports: Social, search spend trending back up

by Kristina Knight

The spends for both are up for both the quarter and the year. Ad impressions increased

27% YoY and clicks were up 16%, however both metrics were down QoQ by more than

5%. Overall CTRs for social were down about 10% YoY.

For search, total paid search spending is up nearly 20% from June to July with

impressions up 66% YoY and clicks increasing by 49%, however overall CTRs were

down 11% compared to last year.

"In the world of paid media, the second half of the year is looking to be more a reaction

to, versus continuation of, the first," said Chris Costello, Senior Director of Marketing

Research, Kenshoo. "As marketers made strategic choices in response to the realities

of the COVID-19 pandemic or related to the changing socio-political climate, they pulled

back ad spend, but as they adapted to the 'new normal', those ad budgets returned in a

big way...With the holiday season kicking off soon, marketers ended Q3 at a solid

launching point for that seasonal push to reach consumers.

More data from Kenshoo

can be accessed here

One interesting trend in the social space is that of live events. As many marketers

pivoted away from in-person live events because of the rigors of social distancing, many

turned to social networks to get that 'live' feeling. According to Sprout Social more than

65,000 social accounts have posted about live social networking events - leading to just

over 1 billion impressions for those events.

There have been more than 18,000 posts about movies, 14,000 regarding political

rallies, and nearly 6,000 messages about concerts. Zoos, museums, and aquariums,

faced with no crowds over the usually-busy summer months, instead turned to live

feeds of some of their animals to keep people engaged with their purpose. There has

also been a resurgence of the drive-in theatre, where friends and families gathered to

be socially-distant-together.

Drive-in theatres, according to Sprout's data, received 28% more mentions on social

media this summer than last. People also turned out to listen to concerts and ballgames

in their cars and even drive-in political rallies in the lead-up to the US Presidential

Election.

"When we filtered the drive-in listening data to look only at rallies, we found that this

topic received, on average, 29.6 engagements per message--which is 81.2% more

than the average for the drive-in conversation as a whole. And the majority of those

engagements are coming straight from Washington, D.C.," write the report authors.

More data from

Sprout Social can be accessed here.

Tags: Kenshoo, Sprout Social, advertising, search marketing, search marketing trends, social marketing, social marketing trends