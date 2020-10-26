Reports ID important trends in lead-up to holiday season

by Kristina Knight

"Consumers clearly made the most of the sunshine by socialising in September, with spending at pubs and bars seeing the first increase since before the national lockdown was introduced in March. There were also signs that many Brits squeezed in a last-minute summer holiday in the UK, as spending on accommodation stayed at similar levels seen in August," said Raheel Ahmed, Head of Consumer Products, Barclaycard. "However, we also saw households preparing to spend more time inside as winter draws closer, with home improvement increasing as a result. While the nation's confidence in the UK economy has improved slightly, many are still cautious about the upcoming winter months, and the subsequent uncertainty it may bring has caused some to start stockpiling once more."

From AdColony, meanwhile, researchers are looking at the items and categories drawing the most consumer interest. Among the findings is this: more consumers are turning to mobile not only while in-store to find deals or coupons, but to straight-up buy. Researchers found that both clothing/apparel purchases and electronics purchases made via mobile devices are increasing and that nearly half (46%) of shoppers say they'll shop in-app for the upcoming holiday season.

And, because of the pandemic and continuing concerns about the virus, only about 8% of shoppers say their preferred shopping experience this year will be in-store, but they do expect to hit stores to exchange or return gifts this year.

More AdColony data can be accessed here.

Data from TremorVideo backs these findings up. Their researchers found that 75% of shoppers are planning to shop online this holiday season that that about half (57%) are looking for holiday campaigns that increase the happy factor, likely because so much of 2020 has been stress-filled. As to how they'll find gift ideas, most say they'll be watching television/streaming video with half saying they'll be cozying up to video content over the coming winter months. Just over half (50%) say they'll do most of their holiday shopping in November, a sign that brands and merchants need to have their campaigns ready early this year.

"Online shopping and TV consumption are on the rise this holiday season, and as these channels are increasingly embraced due to continued stay-at-home restrictions, it presents advertisers with an opportunity to more effectively reach new consumer groups through online video and TV," said Terence Scroope, VP of Insights at Unruly and Tremor Video. "Brands should seize this opportunity to deliver highly-targeted, personalized ads to consumers across all screens, including CTV, in-app, instream, mobile and desktop."

More data from the Tremor report can be accessed here.

