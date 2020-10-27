How to use IP data to connect

by Kristina Knight

IP data may be the next frontier for many marketers as digital giants either give more

consumers the ability to block data collection or stop using data points from third

parties. IP data, when properly used, can give marketers a better understanding of

consumers' preferences and it can be far cheaper to collect.

"IP data can be collected passively, without explicit input from the user, to either give

the user a better experience (eg. less things to complete in a form), or to backfill data

that you might not have collected at the time (eg. you didn't ask for the user's location,

but you do have the IP, so can you get the location later without having to go back to

the user)," said Ben Dowling, Founder & CEO, IPinfo. "It's often easier, and cheaper, to collect IP address data for all website or app visitors, and build up a profile and deeper understanding of those visitors using IP based data, compared to 'regular' data. It can be complementary though, and combined to create a richer profile."

IP data can be used for to segment location-based data, sending the right offers to the

right shoppers in the right place and as more consumers go mobile this can be an

invaluable piece of marketing strategy.

"This type of targeting can be extremely valuable for marketers looking to improve customer experience, brand perception and engagement. For example, a potential customer is not going to be interested in hearing about a special offer for a restaurant chain if it only pertains to a location four towns away. They will either want to hear about their nearby location or take their business elsewhere, and it's a missed opportunity for the marketer," said Dowling.

IP data can be used to optimize conversion rates, to provide a personalized site visit or to serve highly personalized ads. When added to location-based campaigns, IP data can focus on language, currency, and can offer location-specific offers or deals to shoppers.

"Another impactful use case is visitor type website customization, meaning different

versions of the website are shown for individuals and companies. Doing so can elevate

the brand's credibility. For instance, a website might display testimonials that match

against users browsing from the same city, working for the same organization, or using

the same service provider. We recently had a company ask us to collect all educational

IP addresses (universities, institutes, etc.) to show these users a special website

version for researchers," said Dowling. "Some websites and apps use IP data for extra user analysis beyond what Google Analytics or standard tools can offer. This helps give a fuller picture to maximize campaign effectiveness. For example, there are third-party lead generation platforms that allow for analyzing website traffic and show different information about users."

Tags: advertising, advertising data, consumer data trends, ecommerce, ecommerce data, ecommerce tips, IP data trends, IPinfo