5 Signs Your Company Logo is Due for a Revamp

Being bored with your logo isn't a good reason to embark on a redesign. However, if any of the following situations apply, you should consider consulting with a designer about creating a new logo.

1. Your logo contains clipart



Clipart is a poor choice for representing your brand and its use should be a thing of the past. However, it's still included in software packages like Microsoft Office and other word processing tools. While you can get away with using clipart on a fundraiser flyer, it shouldn't be part of your logo.

Clipart makes logos looks unfinished, messy, complicated, and strange. Most of the art is cartoonish and doesn't have the polished look that professional graphics should have.

Unfortunately, clipart doesn't translate well to print even in low resolutions. If your logo was made with clipart, your logo will never look good when printed on items like clothing, bags, or trade show booths.

For a successful marketing campaign, you need a logo that looks fantastic in print at any size. If your logo doesn't already look wonderful in print, it's time for a redesign. If you don't have the budget to hire a graphic artist, create your logo online for free. If you do have the budget for a professional designer, a logo maker will give you style ideas to show your designer.

2. You receive unsolicited criticism about your logo



Your logo should blend in with your brand and all of your marketing materials, including your website. A logo that blends in won't call negative attention to itself. If you're receiving numerous, unsolicited criticisms about your logo, it's time to consider a redesign.

Your market is going to tell you exactly what they think of your brand and company. They're going to speak out about negative experiences more than positive experiences. If you're being told your logo isn't quite right, there's probably a reason.

Take your market's feedback to a professional graphic artist and ask for their opinion. Should you redesign your logo? If they say yes, ask them why. If their comments match the criticism you've been getting, you'll know a redesign is overdue.

3. Some people might interpret your logo as offensive



You can't avoid offending everyone in the world, but you can avoid grossly offending most people. For instance, there will always be someone in the world offended by the color purple or the shape of a square. Don't cater to those people. However, if your logo contains controversial imagery that doesn't directly represent your brand, consider rebranding yourself.

One good example of this is the complete rebranding and overhaul of the Aunt Jemima brand. The original design was remade decades ago, however, the new logo was found to be equally offensive and some say the name itself is inappropriate. Either way, regardless of who is right, the brand was seen as offensive and rebranding was necessary.

If your logo is offensive to a group of people, or if there is a potential for being offensive, it's time for a redesign.

4. Your logo design is complex



Good logos are simple and easy to remember. Complex logos are hard to remember and like clipart, they don't translate well to print. For example, if your logo contains shading, drop shadows, or gradients, you need a redesign.

Shadows and gradients don't print on standard materials. Gradients will look like blocks of missing color. If your logo is a complex design that won't print well, you won't get far with your marketing campaign. If you plan on printing t-shirts at any time, you won't be able to prepare a complex design for screen printing and digital printing won't capture all the details.

5. Your logo is too clever



Clever logos seem like brilliant ideas, but that cleverness usually goes unnoticed by the rest of the world. Where you see cleverness, the world sees complexity.

The reason corporate logos are easily recognizable is because of their simplicity. If your logo is clever rather than an intentionally designed representation of your brand, it's time for a rebrand.

Tips for nailing your new logo design



If you're handing the design process over to a graphic artist, give your designer the freedom to run with their ideas. It's easy to become attached to specific design elements, but those elements may not truly represent your brand. Or, certain elements might represent your brand yet unnecessarily complicate your logo.

Remember that designing a logo is a process. You won't get the final design on the first round. You and your designer will refine your design with each new revision until you arrive at the final approved design.

