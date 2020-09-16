Top 3 tips to increase inbox deliverability

by Kristina Knight

"As brands shift more of their marketing budgets to digital, and marketers dust off old lists or dramatically ramp up volume, there's more competition to reach the inbox. This means that there's also a greater likelihood that recipients will get email fatigue," said Scott Ziegler, SVP of Product Management, Validity. "Your email service provider (ESP) can help you send emails, but you'll need deliverability data to understand whether those messages are landing in the spam folder."

According to Ziegler attention to detail and being data-driven are keys to email success for many senders. Here's how to improve brands email strategy:

First, get the full picture

"Data-driven decisions are critical. Marketers need the right data to identify how their campaigns are performing, where there are opportunities to improve, and how their campaigns fare across their industry and against the competition," said Ziegler.

Second, grab consumers' attention

"New technologies help grab a larger piece of the opens and clicks yet what grabs one consumer's attention might not work with another," said Ziegler. "To know what will work best on different audience segments, test everything first. This includes pre-send, trying out different subject lines, comparing when and where subscribers read it, and then monitoring engagement data to optimize your impact."

Third, be a good sender

"Make the job easier for mailbox providers to choose to deliver your mail by:

• Only sending to active email addresses

• Designing content that renders properly on every screen.

• Gradually ramping up send volumes and not flooding inboxes.

• Removing users who unsubscribe, mark messages as spam, or stop engaging with your messages entirely.

• Remediating issues as soon as they come up," said Ziegler.

From sending reputation to list hygiene and even customer engagement, there are a host of issues that determine whether an email lands in the inbox or in the SPAM filters. Following these simple rules and increase senders' ability to land in the inbox - and catch customer attention quicker.

Tags: email inbox, email marketing, email marketing tips, inbox deliverability tips, inbox deliverability trends, Validity