Study: Half of adults are playing games

by Kristina Knight

What's more, gamers are gaming across demographics. For example, about 65% of those with household incomes over the $250,000/year mark play at least daily, 78% of both men and women are playing mobile games, and about three-quarters of those with actual gaming consoles are still accessing mobile game platforms at least daily.

"We are well past the days of buyers thinking that a mobile gamer falls into the legacy stereotype of a video gamer. The data tells a refreshed story about age and gender and is further confirmation that gaming is universal," said Matt Barash, SVP Strategy and Business Development, AdColony. "What's most interesting is how we can now substantiate that audiences with high levels of household income and education levels gravitate toward this channel, and highlight the types of games that people from all walks of life are playing."

Researchers further found that gaming isn't the only entertainment option people are accessing. More than half (60%) are multi-tasking by watching TV while they're gaming. And, according to the numbers, most are willing to see 'relevant ads' while they're playing games.

"As media plans are being adjusted to account for the massive increase in digital media consumption this year, a deeper understanding of the users and interests of mobile gamers is critical," said Ted Bouzakis, EVP of Research & Insights, DISQO. "82% of people overall say they would like to see relevant ads while only 54% claim brands are delivering on that desire. Meeting consumers' needs starts by listening to them through great research. With this new study, DISQO and AdColony are empowering brands to understand mobile gamers so they can deliver ads that are relevant to this diverse and rapidly growing community."

Other interesting findings include:

▪ 54% say they don't currently see relevant ads while playing games

▪ 62% increase in time spent on gaming apps since March and the coronavirus lockdown

▪ 30% of affluent gamers are playing strategy and word games

▪ 9 in 10 say they 'are willing' to watch relevant ads in exchange for things like in-game currency

Jonathan Harrop, AdColony's Senior Director of Global Marketing and Communications said, "Many advertisers and agencies that previously ignored this channel are now taking notice, so we wanted to share data-based insights about this audience. Most people don't self identify as gamers, and you can't just ask, 'Are you a gamer?' You have to dive deeper into their habits to truly understand."

More report data can be accessed here.

