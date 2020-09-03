Reports: No Prime Day in sight, what should merchants do?

by Kristina Knight

According to new data out from Cardlytics back-to-school spending has been steady but with few spikes to indicate hot products moving forward. Apparel spending, for example, was up by 3% during the week of July 30, book spending was up 10% and mass merchandisers saw about a 6% increase in spending. The biggest winners from early back-to-school spending has in office supplies (100% YoY increase) and online education spending (132% YoY increase).

Meanwhile, data out from Piplsay indicates consumers are hoping that Prime Day still happens; about half of those surveyed for Piplsay's new report said they would shop a Prime Day event and about half say they've already begun making Prime Day wishlists. Most (77%) say they'd 'be comfortable' with home deliveries of products despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

More Piplsay data can be accessed here.

Amazon has yet to announce plans for a US Prime Day, although they did offer a Prime Day for India earlier this year.

