BizReport : Ecommerce : September 03, 2020
Reports: No Prime Day in sight, what should merchants do?
For the past few years, Amazon's Prime Day in the late summer has been a harbinger of what merchants can expect for the overall holiday season. This year, though, there has been no Prime Day and no information about when - if at all - Prime Day might happen. And that has had an impact on the overall success of many merchants' summer sales plans.
According to new data out from Cardlytics back-to-school spending has been steady but with few spikes to indicate hot products moving forward. Apparel spending, for example, was up by 3% during the week of July 30, book spending was up 10% and mass merchandisers saw about a 6% increase in spending. The biggest winners from early back-to-school spending has in office supplies (100% YoY increase) and online education spending (132% YoY increase).
Meanwhile, data out from Piplsay indicates consumers are hoping that Prime Day still happens; about half of those surveyed for Piplsay's new report said they would shop a Prime Day event and about half say they've already begun making Prime Day wishlists. Most (77%) say they'd 'be comfortable' with home deliveries of products despite the Coronavirus pandemic.
More Piplsay data can be accessed here.
Amazon has yet to announce plans for a US Prime Day, although they did offer a Prime Day for India earlier this year.
Amazon Prime Day 2020, Cardlytics, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, Piplsay, retail tips, retail trends
