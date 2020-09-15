Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : September 15, 2020
Reports: As ad spends increased so did fraud attempts
Two new reports paint a picture of not just marketers and brands investing in the digital space during the pandemic, but of fraudsters also setting their sights on the digital space. New data out from LiveIntent finds that about 80% of advertisers have increased their digital ad budgets during the pandemic, while DataVisor's new report finds that fraudsters increased their digital attacks by more than 100% during the same time period.
According to DataVisor nearly 17 million were victims of identity theft or fraud in 2017, but 2020's numbers are flattening those from past years. Since March, DataVisor's experts have identified a 134% increase in fraud attempts.
During the same timeframe, advertisers began pushing more of their ad dollars into the digital space, potentially making it more difficult for consumers to determine what were and are legitimate ads because of the sheer volume of copy not set for their eyes. According to LiveIntent's new report most advertisers (80%) have increased their digital spending since March.
While about one-third of marketers (38%) say they've seen an overall decrease in sales during the pandemic, across the board they are seeing a 460% increase in conversion rates, and half of those surveyed say they've seen an increase in digital sales during the pandemic months. Other interesting findings include:
▪ 73% of B2B brands are pushing ad dollars toward email, 45% plan to increase programmatic spending
▪ 45% of direct-to-consumer brands plan to increase social ad spends, 42% will increase search spending
And, according to new Adobe data while Labor Day sales didn't have a big impact for many brands($2.6 billion in estimated spending), overall ecommerce spending is up. Since the lockdowns began in the US, Adobe notes that there have been more than 130 days when ecommerce sales surpassed the $2 billion mark.
"While online shopping continues to dominate, we're now seeing a slowdown in growth as more people return to shopping in brick-and-mortar stores and consumers curb their online spending across certain categories, like apparel. Additionally, the last-minute momentum that impacted travel bookings, was sorely lacking when it came to driving online retail sales, over the Labor Day Weekend. Despite these factors, online sales were up 42% YoY in August, reaching $63 billion," said Vivek Pandya, Senior Digital Insights Manager, Adobe Digital Insights.
Adobe's latest stats can be accessed here.
Tags: Adobe Digital Insights, advertising, advertising trends, DataVisor, digital fraud, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, LiveIntent
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Reports: As ad spends increased so did fraud attempts
- Study: Half of adults are playing games
- Expert: How to get emails read faster
- Expert: After pausing a campaign, here's how to re-engage consumers
- Expert weighs in on needed CX tools
- Expert: Why social marketers are pressing pause
- Reports: As time spent online increases, so do cyberattacks
- Reports: How streaming and CTV spending is engaging viewers