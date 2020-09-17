Report: Storytelling key to podcast engagement

by Kristina Knight

First, a few numbers. According to WestwoodOne's latest report women are spending more time per week listening to podcasts (23% YoY increase), about three times more than other podcast listeners. Women are also listening more, in general, than men making up nearly two-thirds (63%) of those who began checking out podcasts during the past year. Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ 52% of podcast listeners are willing to travel for live events

▪ 51% of women say they listen to storytelling/drama podcasts weekly

▪ Both men and women prefer host-read ads to pre-produced ads (65% of women, 52% of men)

▪ Podcast listeners who are millennial or female are most likely to also be cord-cutters

"Organic host-read podcast ads are one of the key value propositions touted by podcast shows and content providers, as well as being valued by brands. Since 2017, weekly podcast listeners stated they favor host-voiced ads over pre-produced ads. This is particularly true for Millennials 18-34 and women," write the report authors.

More data from WestwoodOne's latest podcast download report can be accessed here.

