Prime Day set, here's how to prep

by Kristina Knight

"With the date of the annual shopping event moved back due to the pandemic, Amazon's Prime Day is shaping up to be the unofficial kick off to this year's holiday shopping season. In 2019, 70% of shoppers who made a purchase on Prime Day said at least one item they bought was for a holiday gift. With the date even closer to the holidays, many shoppers not feeling comfortable going to the mall to purchase gifts, and the sales lasting longer than ever before, this year that number is sure to increase," said Keith Nealon, CEO, Bazaarvoice.

First, the numbers, according to data out from Molzi about 80% of the UK's online shoppers say they'll take part in Prime Day, although fewer than half have an idea of what they will buy. Most are influenced by the deal offerings (65%).

Sara Spivey believes Prime Day will be bigger than ever, despite the pandemic, because so many consumers have shifted their buying to the online space.

"This year's Prime Day has the makings to be one of Amazon's most successful. Consumers have shifted to digital channels, with 83% of consumers saying they will shop online the same or more post COVID-19, according to Braze data. Delaying Prime Day means it will hit right at the beginning of this holiday shopping season, potentially moving in on Cyber Monday's slice of the holiday pie. With economic uncertainty looming over consumers, the coveted deals of Prime Day will mark the new unofficial start to the holiday shopping season. Retailers should anticipate a holiday season marked by a pull back in spending with 42% of global consumers saying they expect to decrease their spending. Creating a cross-channel customer journey will yield the best performance for an unprecedented shopping season," said Sara Spivey, Chief Marketing Officer, Braze.

Nealon agrees that Prime Day will be a big event for shoppers, but believes merchants across the board will benefit from Amazon's big sale. Looking at 2019 Prime Day data merchants outside Amazon still saw an increase in sales of about 23% during the Prime Day event.

"While some may question whether COVID-19 will negatively impact Prime Day 2020, 90% of brands and retailers say they're ready to spend as much or more on Prime Day this year than in years past. And those who do are likely to be rewarded, including by holiday shoppers looking to get a head start. The vast majority (82%) of consumers are still planning to purchase holiday gifts this year, with 61% of those we surveyed saying they plan to spend about the same as last year. With almost half (49%) of shoppers saying they're shopping online now more than they were pre-COVID, Prime Day and the resulting competing sales are going to meet shoppers where they already are," said Nealon.

