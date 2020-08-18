Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : August 18, 2020
Top tips to improve remote sales
While some businesses are returning to a 'business as usual' approach, many are keeping their employees working from home or doing a hybrid version of home and office work. For B2B sales teams, especially, this can be challenging. Here are three tips that will help B2Bers succeed through the 2020 pandemic.
First, position yourself to ramp quickly to pursue new market opportunities.
"While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic damage in markets all over the world, it has also created unexpected growth opportunities as businesses more aggressively complete the digital transformation of their go-to-market processes. To position a company to be nimble enough to scale and capture new digital sales opportunities requires the right mix of people, sales approaches and digital tools. Connecting with buyers at the right time, whether online or in-person, to ensure you're well positioned for their next purchase or renewal takes a blend of human-based and digital selling tools to enable a "right touch" customer experience. The blended human and digital interactions will be key to unlock new ways to engage the B2B consumer," said Denzil Samuels, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, ServiceSource.
Second, embrace the mix of sales professionals and digital tools to drive deeper connection with prospects and existing customers.
"Before COVID-19, companies were already shifting to increase the mix of inside, digital and virtual sales with partners. Ultimately, ServiceSource believes organizations of every size will shift to having 50-75% of their sales resources in an inside/digital/virtual model, with partners playing a significant role," said Samuels. "Listed below are top three reasons on making the shift:
o Effective ─ Digital/virtual is how customers increasingly want to engage and buy
o Efficient ─ Inside/digital/virtual sellers can cover more accounts and larger territories, they are more productive with more time spent selling vs typical field sales organizations
o Economical ─ Companies with a higher mix of inside/digital/virtual sellers, customer acquisition costs (CAC) are typically 20% lower and revenue/ARR growth rates are 300bps higher compared to companies with a higher mix of field reps."
Third, enrich the experience for existing customers.
"Focusing on your current customers during this time is essential to maintaining and
growing strong client relationships. To understand what your customers are going
through, listen to feedback from frontline employees that have a direct line to what your
customers are experiencing. This feedback will provide opportunities for your team to
develop new strategies on how to cater services to clients during unprecedented times,"
said Samuels.

