BizReport : Social Marketing : August 19, 2020


Study: Social marketing must share values to engage

New data out from Sprout Social underlines an important change in the social space since the COVID-19 pandemic began shuttering stores: people will reward brands that share their values.

by Kristina Knight

While social media has primarily been a place for people to catch up with friends and family, usage of the major social networks has changed over the past six months to become a place where people are looking for connection, in general. Rather than looking for friends or family, consumers are increasingly turning to social media to connect with favorite brands, merchants, and marketers, but while they are turning to social more many aren't just looking for fun.

Sprout Social's data shows that while nearly half (48%) of social consumers say they're increasing their entertainment usage of social, 55% are looking to social to educate them on current events. What's more, many say they are 'more likely to buy' from brands that mirror their personal beliefs and values.

"People are increasingly turning to social for the things they can no longer get in person," said Jamie Gilpin, CMO at Sprout Social. "And with consumer expectations on the rise, it's never been more important for brands to demonstrate their values and showcase how they're contributing to change. People are holding brands to a new standard and are asking them to be stewards of accountability. As we work to adapt to these new expectations, brands must be willing to speak out and answer the call."

Other interesting findings from Sprout Social data include:

▪ 55% of people want brands to institute actual plans to support social matters and a commitment to justice and other goals
▪ 42% of people say they will buy from competitors if brands are not 'true to their commitments'
▪ 29% say they will boycott brands who don't stand by their initiatives

More SproutSocial data can be found here.






Tags: social marketing, social marketing tips, social marketing trends, social media trends, Sprout Social








No Comments

