Study finds fundamental changes in how social media is used

by Kristina Knight

But, not all of that content is appreciated. Researchers found that, for social media

consumers in the UK, the amount of current events content is seen a 'political,

resourceful, inspirational' but for consumers in North America, the increase in current

events content is seen as 'political, overwhelming, stressful'. This comes as 43% of

content creators in North American and 52% in the UK increase their sharing of current

events content.

The sharing of current events - content related to the pandemic, to the Black Lives

Matter movement, and other social areas - is only one of the changes many are seeing

in the social space as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage across the globe.

Researchers also found that the most-wanted types of content are influencer, shopping,

and funny content. Here's how the breakdowns go:

• 48% of UK and 35% of North American consumers want social justice content

• 41% of UK and 36% of NA consumers want influencer content

• 38% of UK and 34% of NA consumers want shopping content

Along with that shopping content, consumers are looking for specific information about

products. Researchers found that about one-third (39%) of people are looking for

brands to tell them about new services being offered in the light of the pandemic and

29% are looking for brands' policies toward their employees during the pandemic.

These findings, especially, should serve as a reminder to brands that the transparency

of their messaging and content should continue to be a high priority, not only with

shoppers but with employees.

"Social media is a place where you can build long lasting connections with your

consumers - just be willing to meet them where they are," writes Sanika Gothivarekar,

Analyst, Global Consumer Insights, Bazaarvoice,

instagram-trends-facebook-tik-tok/">via the Bazaarvoice blog.

And, while most respondents say they've significantly increased the time they spend on

social platforms, the bulk of them (69% UK, 67% NA) say the platform they're hitting

most is Instagram. About one-third are choosing TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram 'for

enjoyment', and while some platforms are used more than others, no single platform is

being avoided by social media users.

