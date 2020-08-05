Study finds brands set to increase digital ad spend

by Kristina Knight

The problem? Many still don't fully understand not only terms in the digital ad and PR space but how to make those terms work for them. According to researchers more than half of the entrepreneurs they surveyed say they 'do not understand' what terms like backlinks and inbound links, but despite this deficit they are still handling their own digital campaigns. In fact 67% say they'll increase their digital spending over the next five years and 29% say they'll keep their spending at the current level.

On average, these marketers are putting about 15% of their overall budgets into digital marketing. Other interesting findings from the report include:

• Most entrepreneurs don't understand the difference between digital PR and traditional PR

• 9 in 10 say they know digital PR helps with SEO and 82% understand the connection between digital PR and blogger outreach

• On average, marketers spend $2548 per month on digital marketing

"There's always curiosity about which marketing strategies work well, but that interest is even stronger during times of uncertainty like we're in now. It's fascinating to see the value business owners place on digital PR, and while many clearly see the benefits and will continue to invest in the tactic, there's also a ton of opportunity for companies to explore digital PR and improve their brand awareness and off-site SEO," said Stephen Panico, Chief Growth Officer, BuzzStream

Digital outreach, finds the report authors, has been especially important this year as the COVID-19 pandemic has raged around the globe. Most (71%) of those surveyed said digital PR efforts helped them during the pandemic and 26% say their digital efforts were what have kept them in business.

More data from the study can be accessed here.

