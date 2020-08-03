Reports: Mobile, apps on the upswing

by Kristina Knight

App Annie's latest Mobile App Economy report indicates mobiles are of growing importance to consumers, who are spending more time with their devices and in favorite apps than ever before. Tik Tok, the social/video app, is one platform garnering a big portion of time spent with mobile devices, with consumer spending an average of 16 hours (December 2019) compared to 5 hours spent per month in August of 2018.

More findings from App Annie's data can be found here.

Meanwhile, data out from Airship gives a glimpse into how mobile usage has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic - key among the findings is that consumers are becoming more comfortable with sharing their location with apps. According to the report pre-pandemic, consumers sharing of their location had declined to about 7%, but between March and June, consumers sharing their locations with app surged up about 3% to reach just over 10%. That is a growth rate of nearly 40%.

"The pandemic has brought unparalleled change to everyone and further cemented mobile as the center of our lives for in-the-moment information and streamlined conveniences to manage through this extraordinary time," said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. "With location opt-in growing to its highest rate in years, and both Apple and Google carefully reviewing apps and providing consumers less specific and more temporary ways to share it, it's clear that more people are experiencing the value of sharing this information with apps and brands they trust."

Researchers further found that while overall mobile usage was up, the number of apps being used by people declined by about 28%, which could indicate that consumer stuck with their favorite apps during the initial months of the pandemic. Other interesting findings from the report include:

• On average, consumers opened 17.6 apps per month (Feb. 2020)

• Direct open rates, down in February to about 6.35% rebounded in March to an 8.2% open rate

• Retail has the most consumers opting-in to share location at 23.1%

Additional details from Airship's report can be accessed here.

