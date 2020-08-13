Search BizReport
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : August 13, 2020
Expert: What Apple's WWDC20 means for developers, advertisers
At this year's Apple WWDC instead of large changes to Apple's hardware, most big changes were slated for system updates including a transition from Intel processors to Apple Silicon. But, while there won't be any big devices for consumers to consider, there are still many changes for developers and marketers to consider.
Developers and data
"There's a symbiotic relationship between app developers and Apple and today's
announcement is a remarkable step by the tech giant to clean up some of the grey
areas of the app developer ecosystem by highlighting developer data practices and
providing users with an easy way to opt-out," said Matt Barash, SVP of Strategy and
Business Development, AdColony.
Advertisers and tracking
"Advertisers should prepare to recognize a shift in the scale of the audiences they can
target. Just like with OS-level limit-ad-tracking, Apple is taking small steps, rather than
the giant leap many had predicted, to make it easier for users to opt-out of tracking
mechanisms. Savvy advertisers should be prepared to balance both audience and
contextual approaches in their mobile media mix," said Barash.
MAIDs retain status
"Apple is making a statement. They're recognizing the value that MAIDs contribute to
the mobile and developer ecosystem by retaining the IDFA and its functionality. By
mandating increased transparency from developers, and encouraging users to opt-out
on the app level, they have settled on a privacy-friendly compromise to continue to
enable ad-supported content distribution," said Barash.
Tags: app development, app trends, apple wwdc 20, mobile ads, mobile marketing, mobile platform trends, mobile trends
