Expert: What Apple's WWDC20 means for developers, advertisers

by Kristina Knight

Developers and data

"There's a symbiotic relationship between app developers and Apple and today's

announcement is a remarkable step by the tech giant to clean up some of the grey

areas of the app developer ecosystem by highlighting developer data practices and

providing users with an easy way to opt-out," said Matt Barash, SVP of Strategy and

Business Development, AdColony.

Advertisers and tracking

"Advertisers should prepare to recognize a shift in the scale of the audiences they can

target. Just like with OS-level limit-ad-tracking, Apple is taking small steps, rather than

the giant leap many had predicted, to make it easier for users to opt-out of tracking

mechanisms. Savvy advertisers should be prepared to balance both audience and

contextual approaches in their mobile media mix," said Barash.

MAIDs retain status

"Apple is making a statement. They're recognizing the value that MAIDs contribute to

the mobile and developer ecosystem by retaining the IDFA and its functionality. By

mandating increased transparency from developers, and encouraging users to opt-out

on the app level, they have settled on a privacy-friendly compromise to continue to

enable ad-supported content distribution," said Barash.

Tags: app development, app trends, apple wwdc 20, mobile ads, mobile marketing, mobile platform trends, mobile trends