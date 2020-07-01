Study: Marketers say work-at-home 'as productive' as office work

by Kristina Knight

Researchers polled more than 1,000 professionals during ringDNA's recent Selling

Forward conference. In addition to teams working well remotely, the data also indicates

that most execs feel their business will rebound later this year and feel optimistic about

their overall future (75%).

One thing COVID and the ensuing lockdowns to quell the pandemic have wrought

across businesses is the need to change how they are targeting buyers and different

sectors. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of those polled say they have already made targeting

changes. To better serve their sales teams and their customers, many say they need

better tech to improve overall efficiency and performance for their brand. Nearly half

(40%) say the pandemic has 'permanently changed' how they generate digital leads.

"Our data reflects a near-unanimous rejection of the philosophy that AI will replace

salespeople," write the report authors. "Sales and marketing leaders recognize that AI

can help expand human capabilities, especially when it comes to sales. This research

reveals that sales and marketing leaders welcome AI with over 75% of respondents

noting an optimistic answer."

Researchers found that 87% of marketers feel AI will help make them/their teams more

effective moving forward.

More data from the ringDNA report can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, data out from Acoustic finds increased engagement between consumers

and email messaging. According to their report open rates improved by more than 5%

from February through April (North America) and by almost 5% on a global level, with

the largest increases in open rates to transportation, financial and healthcare emails.

And, while click through rates didn't push up as much as open rates, CTRs did remain

stable and unsubscribe rates stayed below the 1% mark (North America) between

January and March.

More data

from Acoustic can be accessed here.

