BizReport : Internet : July 01, 2020


Study: Marketers say work-at-home 'as productive' as office work

While it is true that many consumers and businesses want life to return to pre-COVID levels one new report finds that working from home isn't harming many businesses. In fact, according to data out from ringDNA most marketers and sales pros (84%) say their teams are 'as or more productive' when working from home as when they worked from the office.

by Kristina Knight

Researchers polled more than 1,000 professionals during ringDNA's recent Selling
Forward conference. In addition to teams working well remotely, the data also indicates
that most execs feel their business will rebound later this year and feel optimistic about
their overall future (75%).

One thing COVID and the ensuing lockdowns to quell the pandemic have wrought
across businesses is the need to change how they are targeting buyers and different
sectors. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of those polled say they have already made targeting
changes. To better serve their sales teams and their customers, many say they need
better tech to improve overall efficiency and performance for their brand. Nearly half
(40%) say the pandemic has 'permanently changed' how they generate digital leads.

"Our data reflects a near-unanimous rejection of the philosophy that AI will replace
salespeople," write the report authors. "Sales and marketing leaders recognize that AI
can help expand human capabilities, especially when it comes to sales. This research
reveals that sales and marketing leaders welcome AI with over 75% of respondents
noting an optimistic answer."

Researchers found that 87% of marketers feel AI will help make them/their teams more
effective moving forward.

More data from the ringDNA report can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, data out from Acoustic finds increased engagement between consumers
and email messaging. According to their report open rates improved by more than 5%
from February through April (North America) and by almost 5% on a global level, with
the largest increases in open rates to transportation, financial and healthcare emails.

And, while click through rates didn't push up as much as open rates, CTRs did remain
stable and unsubscribe rates stayed below the 1% mark (North America) between
January and March.

More data
from Acoustic can be accessed here.






Tags: Acoustic, advertising, COVID-19 trends, ecommerce, email marketing, ringDNA, sales team trends, smb trends, work from home








No Comments

