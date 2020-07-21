Study: Consumers want sustainability from merchants

by Kristina Knight

It isn't only on Earth Day that consumers worry the brands they support aren't, in turn, supporting the environment. According to new data out from CGS more than half (56%) of UK and nearly half (47%) of US consumers say brands' sustainability is important to their purchasing decisions and more than half of shoppers from both the US and UK say they 'are willing' to pay more for sustainable options in their shopping.

But, most don't think brands are doing enough to make their sustainability policies known, and believe the weight of ensuring brands are environmentally friendly falls not on government but on the brand itself.

"The research confirms that the shift in retail we were already beginning to see before the COVID-19 pandemic is only accelerating," said Paul Magel, President, Business Applications division, CGS. "As more consumers opt for eCommerce, retailers have transformed at record rates during the height of the crisis and consumers will continue to expect the same level of service and experience going forward. Retailers and brands will need to make sure sustainability efforts don't get left behind during the shift. Consumers will continue to prioritize this, especially as they shop online more frequently. They are paying attention to products as well as shipping and packaging methods for sustainability."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 40% of US and UK shoppers say they'll continue shopping online until the COVID pandemic has passed

• 46% of US shoppers and 52% of UK shoppers say shipping policies/sustainability initiatives are key to making a purchasing decision

• 51% of US and 53% of UK consumers say fashion/apparel and footwear brands don't give enough visibility to their sustainability policies

And, from Salesforce's Q2 Retail Data, ecommerce looks to be having a strong year despite the pandemic. According to their numbers digital revenue was up 71% YoY during the second quarter of 2020; essential goods spending was up more than 150% YoY with nonessential goods spending up more than 65% YoY.

