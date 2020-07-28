Study: Consumers like ecommerce, want faster delivery

by Kristina Knight

Merchants may want to take a closer look at their ecommerce infrastructure and shore up any friction-filled areas. That is a key takeaway from new DS Smith data which indicates that most consumers (85%) polled for their new study say they will continue buying online at the accelerated rate they've adopted since the COVID-19 pandemic forced their buying habits to change. Researchers found that about 66% of consumers are now shopping online more often than they did before many retailers and merchants were forced to close physical stores.

"There has been a seismic shift in the way consumers are shopping and we've been using our expertise to support businesses of all sizes with the rapid growth of e-commerce so they can survive and thrive through this uncertain time," said ​Mark Ushpol, managing director of packaging at DS Smith. "What's clear is that as lockdowns ease, these trends aren't likely to fall away. Consumers have found new confidence and convenience in the way they shop, buying a whole range of items online - everything from groceries to toiletries to fitness products. If companies are not already transforming their business to meet this new age of e-commerce, they risk being left behind."​

According to DS Smith's data there is still a lot of growth space for merchants in the digital space; their experts found that about 74% of Americans 'play to buy' beauty products online at the same rate they've been buying since the pandemic began. Other interesting findings include:

• Online alcohol sales (US) are up 16% YoY (2019 vs 2020)

• 40% say they'll buy fitness equipment online 'at the same level' as during the pandemic once the crisis has passed

• 4 in 10 say they'll stick with ecommerce if delivery times improve

More data from DS Smith can be accessed here.

