Reports ID importance of communication for holiday season

by Kristina Knight

Researchers cited evidence that surveys are getting more attention from consumers; since January engagement via surveys have increased by about 7% and most people say they fill out branded surveys (81%) because they feel it is a good way to get brands' attention.



One finding of particular interest is that when consumers feel they aren't heard, they are more likely to change their behavior - for example, shopping with a competitor - (47%) than to post a review (38%) or contact customer support (32%).



More data from Disqo can be accessed here.



Meanwhile, new data out from Bazaarvoice suggests that user generated content (UGC) and a solid strategy to engage with shoppers questions will be necessary for merchants to have success in the lead-up to the 2020 holiday season. According to their research UGC is perennially important during the late summer months of July through September, but the experts note that with the upsurge in ecommerce because of the COVID pandemic UGC is likely to have an even bigger impact on holiday shopping this year. The experts also note that typically consumer's questions to brands about specific products or policies tends to increase starting in October, by up to 4%, but that number is expected to be even higher this year.



"There's no doubt this Christmas period will be unlike any other, with more online shopping than ever," said Suzin Wold, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Bazaarvoice. "Retailers must have a holiday-specific plan that gives consumers confidence to purchase from them. It's vital brands ensure their websites offer a seamless shopping experience and make it easy for customers to find the answers they seek through Q&A, reviews and brand response to maximize revenue opportunities. The impact on sales is clear; we see Q&As on product pages attract a 120% revenue per visitor lift on best-in-class sites and reviews drive a 159% lift in revenue per visitor. This year has been challenging for retailers - they must understand the behavior changes lockdown has driven and adapt to engage customers effectively this holiday season."



Other interesting findings from the Bazaarvoice report include:

• 20% of shoppers said they would begin holiday shopping in July

• Amazon's Prime Day 2019 saw a 275 increase in orders and though currently delayed is expected to have a big impact for 2020 shoppers

• 86% of holidays shoppers (2019) said they shopped sales and most are expected to shop the sales this year, as well, due to COVID

More data from the Bazaarvoice report can be accessed here.

One move that could help brands better engage the BIMI (Brand Indicators for Message Identification); Twilio, ReturnPath and SendGrid with support from some of emails heaviest hitters including Google, Yahoo, and ComCast which should help better identify branded messages. Google is launching the BIMI pilot on their Gmail platform soon.

Through the program senders will authenticate their messages using SPF and DKIM and are required to publish a DMARC police as well as a small logomark called a Scalable Vector Graphic, among other requirements.

Tags: advertising, Bazaarvoice, BIMI, DISQO, email marketing, Google, SendGrid, Twilio