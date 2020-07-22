Reports: How the pandemic is changing consumer behavior

by Kristina Knight

According to new data out from Amdocs more than one-third (39%) of consumers worry that criminals will get into their personal information/data and one-fifth (21%) worry about how businesses are using their data to track them.

What this means for brands is that more transparency, from how brands keep data private to how data is used to target consumers, is needed. Brands who increase their transparency may stand to build an even more loyal consumer base.

Another change for consumers is their willingness to pay for better connectivity. With a growing number of people working from home, children schooling at home, and generally spending more time at home, about one-third of people say they're considering buying devices to improve their connectivity, and about 20% of those say they would share data if it provided a cost savings for this kind of tech.

What this means for brands is that getting the digital experience upgraded is even more important because consumers have been shown to shop with competitors if the digital experience of a favored brand isn't up to par.

Meanwhile, a new report out from GreatHorn underlines the importance of IT departments to dive deeper into email impersonations as more people work from home. This, because cybercriminals are increasingly spoofed emails to trick employees into clicking links from emails to gain access to company and other private information. Email based attacks have skyrocketed 165% higher from 2019 to 2020 and about half of people say they've 'seen impersonations' of coworkers and/or vendors pop into their work emails (48%).

"This year's survey data presents a clear reminder that organizations continue to be inundated with email-based attacks, most notably impersonations, that require constant remediation," said GreatHorn CEO Kevin O'Brien. "It's impossible to prevent all phishing attacks, which is why it's so important for IT professionals to reassess their email security strategy by putting a renewed emphasis on risk reduction in order to decrease time to detection (TTD) and time to respond (TTR.)"

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 42% have seen brand impersonations in their inboxes

• 35% say email impersonation is the 'top threat'

• 35% have seen email threats in their inbox on a daily basis

• 33% of IT pros are remediating email threats daily

More GreatHorn data can be accessed here.

