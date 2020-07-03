Reports: How consumers are reacting as stay-home orders lift

by Kristina Knight

Researchers with Engine Insights also found that only about half (50%) of Americans say they are wearing masks in public "without fail" and 51% now say they are "very concerned" about spikes in cases in their state, a 7% increase over the previous month. States in the South, where many governors reopened very quickly are the most concerned about spikes (60%), followed by the West (57%), Northeast (40%) and Midwest (38%). Overall, most consumers now say they are concerned about the virus (83%).

Of the things American's still aren't doing because of the pandemic, 78% have cut back on dining out, 70% are avoiding public transit and 60% have cut back on business travel. More data from the Engine Insights report can be found here.

"Travel is by no means back yet, but we are encouraged to see people begin to travel as their communities reopen, and we all learn to navigate this new normal," said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). "The hotel industry was the first impacted by the pandemic and will be one of the last to recover. We are a major economic driver, supporting millions of jobs and generating billions in tax revenue. Getting our economy back on track starts with supporting the hotel industry and helping them regain their footing."

New data out from the AHLA finds that fewer than half (44%) of Americans are planning a leisure trip over the next five months but of potential travelers most (68%) say they would stay in a hotel if they did travel and 59% say they will make a leisure trip by summer's end.

More data from the AHLA report can be found here.

Tags: advertising, advertising trends, AHLA, covid-19, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, Engine Insights, travel marketing