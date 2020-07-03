BizReport.com | Free Magazines
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines




BizReport : Advertising : July 03, 2020


Reports: How consumers are reacting as stay-home orders lift

As states begin to re-open but with cases of COVID-19 still spiking around the US, many consumers are changing their minds about what to do next. According to new data out from Engine Insights more than half (54%) of consumers still say they want businesses to reopen but that is a 12% decrease from last month.

by Kristina Knight

Researchers with Engine Insights also found that only about half (50%) of Americans say they are wearing masks in public "without fail" and 51% now say they are "very concerned" about spikes in cases in their state, a 7% increase over the previous month. States in the South, where many governors reopened very quickly are the most concerned about spikes (60%), followed by the West (57%), Northeast (40%) and Midwest (38%). Overall, most consumers now say they are concerned about the virus (83%).

Of the things American's still aren't doing because of the pandemic, 78% have cut back on dining out, 70% are avoiding public transit and 60% have cut back on business travel. More data from the Engine Insights report can be found here.

"Travel is by no means back yet, but we are encouraged to see people begin to travel as their communities reopen, and we all learn to navigate this new normal," said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). "The hotel industry was the first impacted by the pandemic and will be one of the last to recover. We are a major economic driver, supporting millions of jobs and generating billions in tax revenue. Getting our economy back on track starts with supporting the hotel industry and helping them regain their footing."

New data out from the AHLA finds that fewer than half (44%) of Americans are planning a leisure trip over the next five months but of potential travelers most (68%) say they would stay in a hotel if they did travel and 59% say they will make a leisure trip by summer's end.

More data from the AHLA report can be found here.






Tags: advertising, advertising trends, AHLA, covid-19, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, Engine Insights, travel marketing








No Comments

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics





Latest Headlines

More...

BizReport.com | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2020/07/reports-how-consumers-are-reacting-to-stay-home-orders.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.