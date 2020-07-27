Expert: Why brands must focus their digital transformation

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What is it that consumers are looking for from brands in the digital space?

Rashmi Vittal, CMO, Conversica: That you are using the medium to show you understand, you care and you are there to meet their needs. Relevance, personalization, and delivering a great experience across all digital channels. So if you're not able to deliver on that then you will be at a disadvantage.

Kristina: How can brands and marketers ensure they are meeting their consumers' needs?

Rashmi: "Be aware of digital engagement trends, A/B test to see what is working and what is not. Stay vigilant, use data to track progress, and ultimately even if you think you know your target audience, so much has changed in the past 3 months, do the research, put in the work to learn more about them today. My motto for brands as they think about their consumers is to "Connect with Compassion." It's rough out there right now. Show them you care."

Kristina: According to Conversica data since January, there has been a 4% increase in the brands' digital messaging - what can marketers do to ensure they're not falling behind their competitors?

Rashmi: Through our IVAs - yes that has been the case and our IVAs are surfacing 28% more hot leads now vs at the end of February. There is interest to listen and to learn, so marketers don't stop, keep investing, drive awareness and the interest will come. Also, take care of your customers...retain your customers - they are the powerline into your organization.

Kristina: What impact has COVID-19 had on brands' digital transformation?

Rashmi: Wherever organizations were on their digital transformation journey when this pandemic hit is what they are relying upon to help them survive the immediate impact. But, as we start coming out of survival mode and into a recovery period, we have to be prepared for what the future will hold. Organizations will need to evaluate new strategies and digital transformation initiatives that meet the challenge.

