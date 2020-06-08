BizReport.com | Free Magazines
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines




BizReport : Advertising : June 08, 2020


Study: Email deliverability key to brand revenue

Email continues to be an important part of overall strategy, but the struggles to ensure the right people are getting these messages remain. This is a key takeaway from the new Email Deliverability 2020: A Journey to the Inbox study out from Validity.

by Kristina Knight

Researchers found that most (91%) marketers believe emails not delivered to the inbox bring down overall revenue; 1 in 8 say this impact is 'severe'.

"Email is a core medium around which to build a successful, multi-channel marketing
campaign. This is something we have heard from both customers and marketers, with the
latter now reporting the return on email marketing investment at just over £35 for every £1
spent. Deliverability is the first step in email's journey to the consumer's inbox and it is
crucial. Mistakes at this early stage may cause significant financial impact - as over 90% of marketers told us in this survey," says Tim Bond, Head of Insight, The DMA.

High email bounces, IP address reputation and spam complaints top the list of reasons marketers say their emails don't reach consumers' inboxes, and 42% say they've been added to an email 'blacklist' over the past five years. For many, the addition was because of inaccurate data and spam complaints. Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ 16% say their 'best practice' email knowledge is poor, a 6% increase from the 2019 report
▪ 40% say email compliance with standards or legislation is key to best practices
▪ 91% say poor email deliverability results in a negative financial impact on their business

"What we have found is that a good deliverability strategy needs to be both comprehensive and multidisciplinary. Deliverability success involves committing budget and resource if you are going to do it well, and those that do see positive returns from their investment," said Guy Hanson, VP of Customer Engagement, Validity.

The DMA and Validity collaborated on the report.






Tags: The DMA, Validity, email content, email deliverability, email marketing, email marketing tips, email marketing trends








No Comments

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics





Latest Headlines

More...

BizReport.com | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2020/06/study-email-deliverability-key-to-brand-revenue.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.