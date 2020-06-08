Study: Email deliverability key to brand revenue

by Kristina Knight

Researchers found that most (91%) marketers believe emails not delivered to the inbox bring down overall revenue; 1 in 8 say this impact is 'severe'.

"Email is a core medium around which to build a successful, multi-channel marketing

campaign. This is something we have heard from both customers and marketers, with the

latter now reporting the return on email marketing investment at just over £35 for every £1

spent. Deliverability is the first step in email's journey to the consumer's inbox and it is

crucial. Mistakes at this early stage may cause significant financial impact - as over 90% of marketers told us in this survey," says Tim Bond, Head of Insight, The DMA.

High email bounces, IP address reputation and spam complaints top the list of reasons marketers say their emails don't reach consumers' inboxes, and 42% say they've been added to an email 'blacklist' over the past five years. For many, the addition was because of inaccurate data and spam complaints. Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ 16% say their 'best practice' email knowledge is poor, a 6% increase from the 2019 report

▪ 40% say email compliance with standards or legislation is key to best practices

▪ 91% say poor email deliverability results in a negative financial impact on their business

"What we have found is that a good deliverability strategy needs to be both comprehensive and multidisciplinary. Deliverability success involves committing budget and resource if you are going to do it well, and those that do see positive returns from their investment," said Guy Hanson, VP of Customer Engagement, Validity.

The DMA and Validity collaborated on the report.

