Study: Current toolsets ineffective for CX

by Kristina Knight

For the most part, merchants and brands are looking to CX to boost customer

satisfaction (56%) or increase customer trust (56%). But, much of the current CX toolset

isn't ready for what shoppers are looking for in a digital customer experience. Nearly

half of respondents say their business struggles with or finds challenging making their

customers feel 'comfortable and safe' with digital representatives and CX interfaces.

"The recent dramatic shift to remote customer engagement and limited in-person

interactions has pushed digital transformation as a top priority for every company.

Brands must close the digital divide and bring more personal customer interactions to

the online experience," said Anand Rajaram, Head of Product, Support Solutions at

LogMeIn. "Visual engagement technology is a highly effective way to do this, but

because of the absence of innovation in this area, many existing tools lack the features

that are crucial for reducing customer effort and building trust. In other words, agents

are often left without the resources to help them both understand the customer's issue

and guide them through a resolution."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

67% say customer trust is a priority for their CX strategy

62% say serving an 'effortless experience' is a priority

56% say better tech would improve their overall customer satisfaction

Drawbacks to current visual engagement tools include software download

requirements (70%), lack of mobile support (62%), data privacy concerns (58%)

