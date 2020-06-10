Search BizReport
June 10, 2020
Study: Current toolsets ineffective for CX
The push of consumers into more digital commerce isn't only effecting checkouts and shipping, it is effecting the overall customer experience. That, according to new data out from LogMeIn. Researchers found that most respondents plan to increase their CX tech investments over the next year.
For the most part, merchants and brands are looking to CX to boost customer
satisfaction (56%) or increase customer trust (56%). But, much of the current CX toolset
isn't ready for what shoppers are looking for in a digital customer experience. Nearly
half of respondents say their business struggles with or finds challenging making their
customers feel 'comfortable and safe' with digital representatives and CX interfaces.
"The recent dramatic shift to remote customer engagement and limited in-person
interactions has pushed digital transformation as a top priority for every company.
Brands must close the digital divide and bring more personal customer interactions to
the online experience," said Anand Rajaram, Head of Product, Support Solutions at
LogMeIn. "Visual engagement technology is a highly effective way to do this, but
because of the absence of innovation in this area, many existing tools lack the features
that are crucial for reducing customer effort and building trust. In other words, agents
are often left without the resources to help them both understand the customer's issue
and guide them through a resolution."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
- 67% say customer trust is a priority for their CX strategy
- 62% say serving an 'effortless experience' is a priority
- 56% say better tech would improve their overall customer satisfaction
- Drawbacks to current visual engagement tools include software download
- requirements (70%), lack of mobile support (62%), data privacy concerns (58%)
