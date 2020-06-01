Reports outline changes to shopper behaviors in wake of COVID-19

by Kristina Knight

First, from Salesforce, data indicates that a large number of consumers across demographics want stores to continue social distancing guidelines and measures as they begin reopening. Nearly half (48%) of Gen Z want businesses to continue social distancing guidelines, as do about nearly two-thirds of Millennials (60%) and Gen Xers (61%) and about three-quarters (71%) of Boomers. These shoppers are also looking for businesses to provide PPE for their workers and to require PPE wearing by shoppers.

Other interesting findings from the Salesforce data include:

• Nearly one-quarter of shoppers are looking for contactless payments or delivery options

• 36% of shoppers say they won't return to brick-and-mortar stores until a vaccine is available

• 68% say they'll continue buying 'essentials' online

Meanwhile, Resonate has released Wave 3 of their Reopening America data, which finds that most (61%) of consumers believe the economy will return to normal next year and about one quarter say they won't begin eating in restaurants until 2021. Still, many are looking forward to browsing in-person in their favorite physical retailers (60%), but they'd like employees to wear PPE (50%) and want stores to be disinfected nightly (47%).

In addition to veering away from eating in restaurants, most consumers say they'll avoid large gathers - like sporting events (76%) - until a vaccine is made available (52%).

Groceries are where many consumers have made the biggest changes. According to new Inmar Intelligence data three-quarters (78%) of people have now grocery shopped online and more than half (56%) say they have increased their online grocery shopping since the pandemic.

"Consumers continue to look to e-commerce options for their groceries due to the convenience factor," said Jim Hertel, Senior Vice President, Analytics, at Inmar Intelligence. "This trend is likely to continue even as restrictions are lifted, as shoppers have grown accustomed to this routine. Today's shoppers expect convenient and personalized engagements in every interaction, across all touchpoints. Retailers and brands must work to seamlessly deliver meaningful experiences that delight shoppers and drive loyalty."

