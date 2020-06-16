Adobe: Travel showing recovery signs

by Kristina Knight

According to Adobe's new data travel bookings for airlines in the US tripled from the first week in April to the week of May 25, 2020. The fastest bounce-backs are for flights to Southern states as consumers begin making summer travel plans.

But, even as US consumers begin to come out of the shelter orders, there are still warnings ahead. According to IG's data a new surge of cases in China and Europe have some worried there could be a second wave of Cornavirus cases that will set them back again.

"A new breakout in Beijing coronavirus cases has raised further questions over the potential for a second wave. Meanwhile, easyJet is taking to the air once more, but major hurdles remain if they are to achieve a successful summer," said Joshua Mahony, Senior Market Analyst, IG. "Markets are on the back foot once more today, with sharp declines in risk assets taking a nosedive once more on the prospect of an impending second coronavirus wave. A small-scale outbreak in Beijing has highlighted the difficulties that will be found worldwide when attempting to resume economic activity while minimising the spread of the virus."

But, while travel may still be up in the air, US consumers have put their purchasing power online. BOPIS - buy online, pick up in-store - orders showed a growth rate of 195% in May as consumers continued shopping for everything from groceries to clothing online. In all, people spent just over $82 billion online in May, and that puts the May spend over the 2019 holiday shopping spend. Year over year, Memorial Day shopping was up 77%.

"With consumers now having had three months to adjust to 'the new normal', we are seeing signs that online purchasing trends formed during the pandemic may see permanent adoption. While BOPIS was a niche delivery option pre-pandemic, it is fast becoming the delivery method of choice as consumers become more familiar with the ease, convenience and experience BOPIS offers," said Taylor Schreiner, Director, Adobe Digital Insights.

More data from Adobe can be accessed here.

Tags: Adobe Digital Insights, advertising, BOPIS trends, COVID-19, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, IG