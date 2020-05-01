BizReport.com | Free Magazines
BizReport : Ecommerce : May 01, 2020


Study finds gap in need for, readiness of digital experiences

While most execs agree that digital experiences are key for consumer engagement, there is a gap in knowing this and actually implementing good digital experiences. That is a key finding from Progress Software's new report which indicates that while most (53%) of organizations agree that digital experiences are key most (90%) have either cancelled or delayed digital experience projects over the past year.

by Kristina Knight

The reasoning for the delays has been focused on IT and budgetary issues. According to the report more than 90% of executives agree that the coordination of digital experiences and app development can improve their digital transformation, and that the alignment between IT departments and the overall business is good.

This could help to accelerate digital experience timelines for many brands.

"We wanted to get a sense of exactly where larger organizations are in their planning versus execution," said Mark Troester, Vice President, Strategy, Progress. "The high response volume indicates that the interest is strong, but with any major undertaking there are impediments. The goal of our research is to help organizations wade through the noise, determine the best course of action and to provide a resource to draw on the experiences of other industry leaders."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• Many brands are expanding 'traditional' channels to include Work Devices (64%), mobile apps (58%) and digital portals (56%)
• 72% are focused on B2C digital experiences
• 79% of organizations say there is 'a mandate' from their business to use digital experiences to improve their performance
• Nearly half (48%) say their focus is to improve digital experience over the next year

More data from the Progress study can be accessed here.






Tags: digital experience, ecommerce, ecommerce experience, m:commerce experience, mobile marketing, Progress








