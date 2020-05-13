Reports: Streaming, apps continue to garner user attention

by Kristina Knight

Conviva's State of Streaming report (Q1 2020) finds that overall streaming is up but advertisers haven't yet taken advantage of the increase in time spent streaming digital content. Overall, streaming sessions increased by 57% through Q1, with Europe leading the way with 70% growth in time spent streaming digital content. And, as people increased the amount of time spent streaming their demand for on-demand options for viewing also increased (up 79% vs Q1 2019).

But, advertisers haven't been taking advantage of the amount of time people are spending with digital content.

"Nearly half of all streaming ads are now missed opportunities, signifying a significant - and likely prolonged - drop in advertising spend due to economic uncertainties and a lack of consumer spending," said Bill Demas, CEO of Conviva. "Companies that are not highly reliant on advertising will record increasing success over the next quarter. Advertising dollars will likely return to streaming with a vengeance when live sports reemerges this fall."

According to Conviva's data nearly half (46%) of all streaming ads are 'missed opportunities' - either ad failures or unfilled space. Some of the unfilled ads are because of brands not wanting their ads near COVID-related news content or a fear that ad spaces would be filled with errors.

More data from Conviva can be found here.

As with streaming ads, programmatic advertising flattened through the pandemic, but with many states loosening restrictions, programmatic inventory has begun to return to more normal levels. That's the word from Goodway Group, which has released a COVID-19 Programmatic Trends report. According to Goodway's data floor prices have returned to pre-COVID levels, but they note that overall CPMs remain lower than they had been for the pandemic struck.

Meanwhile, according to Adjust's App Trends 2020 report business and gaming apps are two of the big winners during the pandemic. Year over Year, business app sessions are up more than 100% since Q1 of 2019 and installs are up 70%; this active use is also pushing revenue for business apps. Companies have seen a 75% increase in revenue since workforces began working from home.

Similar results are being seen with food/beverage brands, who are seeing an increase in sessions of 73% and an increase in installations of just over 20%. Gaming, though, is the big winner coming in with a 132% increase in installations YoY and a 47% increase in sessions.

One interesting note is that number of paid installs - those installs resulting from some kind of ad campaign - are up about 30%. Also of note: when consumers are using apps.

"Beyond these increases in installs and sessions, the report shows little evidence to suggest that there's been a fundamental shift in user behavior post-install," said Paul H. Müller, co-founder and CTO of Adjust. "Users are still taking the same actions in-app, such as averaging a little above two sessions a day, to churning at predictable points in the customer journey."

According to the Adjust data ecommerce sessions are getting the most play between 7pm and 10pm (25% of sessions), food/beverage apps are most-used from 5pm to 8pm (31% of sessions), while gaming apps are being used throughout several dayparts, without a huge bump in usage during any one segment of the day.

Tags: Adjust, Conviva, Goodway Group, app trends, appvertising, mobile marketing, streaming trends