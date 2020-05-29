Reports: Shoppers are buying, social pushing more purchases

by Kristina Knight

First, researchers with Smartly.io have been following how people are shopping since the COVID pandemic began closing down many businesses around the world. One of the more interesting findings is this: nearly half (48%) of shoppers worldwide say they've made a purchase because of a social ad within the past month. People aren't just buying necessities like groceries or hand sanitizer; according to Smartly's report many are looking for clothing and other seasonal items (44%).

And as to what shoppers are looking for from ads more than half (57%) say they are on the lookout for pricing offers or discounts, especially for products that are considering 'useful' during shelter-at-home times. But, consumers don't just want to see ads from their favored brands; just over one-third are looking to brands' social media and messaging for social distancing advice and information about how they, as a company, are addressing the pandemic.

Meanwhile, as we near the two year anniversary for the implementation of Europe's GDPR laws, and as we begin emerging from the COVID-19 crisis, data out from Integral Ad Science may shed light on how brands can begin safely engaging shoppers again. Their research finds that while most people are now aware that their browsing information will be used to target ads to them 94% remain concerned about their data privacy.

To that end, researchers found that about one-third of consumers (34%) would like brands to use either their purchase or browsing history to target ads, and that 33% would like ads to be contextually relevant to the content they are browsing. What's more, more than half (56%) say they are comfortable sharing information via shopping websites or apps and nearly half (43%) feel it is okay for social media sites to access their personal data for targeting purposes.

"As the use of third-party cookies diminish, brands looking to reach consumers will need to employ new audience targeting tactics. By considering the environment - the topics and sentiments on a page - brands can adjust to the evolving landscape, engaging with consumers in appropriate environments. Targeting audiences based on context is not only an innovative solution to reach consumers while complying with privacy regulations - it's actually what consumers prefer," said Nick Morley, EMEA MD, href="http://www.integralads.com">Integral Ad Science.

More data from the IAS report can be found here.

