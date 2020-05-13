6 Powerful Tips for Creating High-Converting Website Copy

6 Simple Tips for Enhancing Your Copy



Conversion copywriting is an art form. It's why talented copywriters can make massive sums of money for writing just a few words on a landing page or ad. And while there's certainly some natural skill involved, it's not all instincts and experience. There's a considerable amount of technique involved. And if you master this technique, you could see your website conversions skyrocket.



Here are a few simple tips you can use to enhance your copy immediately:



1. Give Copy Room to Breathe



Typography matters. In addition to choosing the right font, you also need to think about elements like spacing.



Copy that's bunched together in tightly-bound paragraphs is not only intimidating, but it's also hard to read.



Give your copy some room to breathe by increasing the space between lines, utilizing subheadings and bullets, and creating clean breaks between sections.



2. Integrate Video and Visuals



Gone are the days when you could post a 500-word blog post of pure text. If you try to post content that's 100 percent textual in today's web landscape, you'll get laughed off the page. People don't respond to it.



In order to increase the conversion rates on product and service pages, you should integrate visual elements. This page from Alper Law is a great example. Notice how they use a video at the top of the page to essentially describe what the on-page copy spells out. Not only does this enhance engagement, but it also benefits the on-page SEO and search rankings.



3. Keep Paragraphs Brief



The chunky paragraph is another content marketing relic. To be successful with today's internet users, you need to keep your paragraphs as brief as possible.



In most cases, one or two sentences will suffice.



This approach keeps the reader's eyes moving down the page and ensures your most valuable and profound ideas stick out.



The Neil Patel blog is the perfect example. You'll notice that he rarely uses more than two sentences in a paragraph. (Plus, he has great typography and line spacing for easy consumption.)



4. Write Conversationally



Want to engage with people? Write conversationally. It establishes an instant connection between the writer and the reader - building trust along the way.



The key to writing conversationally is to zero in on one specific person as your target reader. Write every piece of content like you're talking to that person. As soon as your copy starts to feel like it's addressed to a large crowd of people, you lose the interest of the people who matter most.



Good conversational copy features natural language, questions, personality, and lots of first and second person voice. Hone these skills and you'll be more effective than other copywriters.



5. Emphasize Benefits Over Features



"Customers already know the solution they're looking for. They are capable of learning virtually anything thanks to the internet and search engines," Neil Patel writes. "In fact, not only do customers know the solution, they also know the features they are looking for, the requirements the product must meet, and a benchmark pricing."



If you're focusing on the features of your product, you're missing a chance to engage and convert. What you should really be emphasizing are the benefits.



People want to know how your product/service will help them and why it matters.



6. Utilize Power Words and Natural Search Terms



Finally, you need to improve your vocabulary. You don't necessarily need to use more sophisticated words - you just need to use more relevant words. That means words that are relevant to your target audience at this moment in time.



Keep an eye on which power words and natural search terms are popular in your niche at any given time. You can use a variety of keyword and listening tools to keep your finger on the pulse of your audience.



Minor Tweaks for Major Improvement



You don't need to go in and gut your website or reinvent your brand. As this article shows, it's often the simplest improvements that generate the most noticeable changes. Take it slow and experiment with different tweaks. Over time, you'll begin to see what works, what doesn't, and where your copywriting sweet spot is.



