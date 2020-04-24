Study: Reviews key to shopper engagement

by Kristina Knight

As more consumers turn to online outlets to place orders for everything from essential cleaning supplies to groceries, merchants and brands may want to take a closer look at how they source and use customer reviews for their products. According to Bazaarvoice 75% of consumers turn to reviews to help them make purchasing decisions. Of those, about one-third (35%) trust employees product recommendations and 40% trust influencer posts on social media.

"The insights we found, while based on research conducted in early 2020, are especially relevant today, as businesses everywhere navigate this period of uncertainty," said Joe Rohrlich, Chief Revenue Officer at Bazaarvoice. "More shoppers are turning to online shopping out of convenience and necessity. This shift will accelerate innovation in e-commerce across a variety of industries, and our research shows what consumers are looking for from their shopping experience. Brands that provide an authentic online experience, agile customer service, and the ability for shoppers to connect to each other are poised to succeed now and in the future."

The report further found that social media is continuing to grow as a necessary touchpoint for many consumers, both for purchases and product information and to share both bad and good experiences. Researchers found that 44% of shoppers have complained about a brand/product through social media and that more than one-third (36%) have used a chat-bot to get brand or product information. Of those who turn to social media for brand or product information most (89%) say they expect an answer within 24 hours.

Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ 56% say reviews are 'relied upon most' for purchasing decisions

▪ For those who engage with reviews, there is a 138% conversion lift

▪ For those who engage with reviews, there is a 159% increase in spending

▪ 45% say they've made a purchase via social media, 41% have purchased because of an influencer post

More data from Bazaarvoice's Shopper Experience Indexreport can be accessed here.

