Study: Email key to lifecycle gr owth

by Kristina Knight

The DMA has released their 2020 Marketer Email Tracker and among the more interesting findings are these: email campaigns are helping consumers find new products (61%) and learn more about discounts or sale offerings (54%). Email led all other consumer touchpoint for these things, although social media is growing quickly and taking some of email's share in these areas.

"Email continues to evolve to meet the challenge of an integrated digital world by providing a more diverse range of messages than ever before and delivers impact across every stage of the customer lifecycle," said Mark Ash, CEO, Pure360, who partnered with the DMA for the report. "With customer experience now being the driving force behind marketing effectiveness, email marketers need to focus their energies on understanding how we can properly maximise its effectiveness in the right way to add value to the customer experience."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ 49% of marketers believe discount/offer emails help them reach campaign goals

▪ 45% believe advice/information emails help reach campaign goals

▪ 65% of consumers like discount/offer emails

▪ 34% say advice/information emails are helpful

"The importance of email to a business cannot be understated. It remains the primary channel that both marketers and consumers prefer across all stages of the customer lifecycle. It's able to assist brands to enhance customer experience across each stage of this journey like no other channel", said Tim Bond, Head of Insight, DMA. "During these challenging times for many people, we are seeing email used as a key medium for organisations to communicate with their customers. Brands are using email as the primary way to provide customers with advice, reassurance and updates."

More data from the DMA's report can be found here.

Tags: advertising tips, customer lifecycle, DMA, email content, email loyalty trends, email marketing, loyalty marketing