Reports: Online purchasing up, so are bill worries

by Kristina Knight

New data out from DISQO finds that nearly half of purchases (40%) are now being made online but even online retailers may be feeling a revenue pinch. That is because, according to the DISQO data half of consumers (50.4%) polled for their new study spent less money week over week. According to researchers 47% of consumers are buying fewer 'household essentials' and just over half (56%) are buying fewer health/beauty items.

What are they buying? Groceries. According to the report nearly half (42.8% say they'll buying groceries online over the next two weeks. More DISQO data can be accessed here.

Data out from Wrapify backs up the DISQO findings. Their new report shows a 40% increase in curbside pickups for grocer Giant Eagle and a 29% increase in online ordering for the stores. But, that doesn't mean people aren't still going into the grocery store - the Wrapify data shows a 55% uptick in store visits.

Meanwhile, a new Harris Poll finds that the bulk of Americans are worried about paying bills as they await stimulus checks from the government and a return to work. According to researchers 57% of those polled say they worry about their ability to pay bills between now and when the first stimulus checks are sent out. That number is slightly higher (61%) in the Northeast where people have been hit harder by the virus and business closures.

Breaking it down by age:

• 27% of those over age 65 worry about their ability to pay bills before stimulus checks arrive

• 63% of those between ages 55 and 64 worry about their ability to pay bills

• 59% of Gen Xers between ages 45-54 are worried about bill paying

• 76% of Gen Xers between ages 35 and 44 worry about bill paying abilities

• 64% of those between ages 18 and 34 worry about their ability to pay bills

More data from The Harris Poll can be found here.

And from CGS, the 2020 State of Ecommerce report has been released and their data shows loyalty is key for digital retailers. According to the report 69% of consumers are using marketplace websites like Amazon and other selling sites to make non-essential purchases; 13% are also buying from traditional retailer websites but only about 10% are going to branded websites. The research also shows that, despite worries about COVID19, people are still buying non-essentials - like everyday clothing.

"While so much of the retail and wholesale industry has been upended, consumers are continuing to purchase clothing for their everyday lives," said Paul Magel, President, Business Applications at CGS. "The survey confirms that the abrupt change to work from home and social distancing requires a different type of wardrobe - less spending on luxury items and accessories."

More data from the CGS report can be accessed here.

