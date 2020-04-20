Reports: How COVID-19 is changing digital space

by Kristina Knight

First, data out from MomentFeed indicates most consumers (86%) are planning to buy from traditional retailers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but they want those retailers to adapt to what the consumer needs. What might that adaptation look like? According to the report:

• 61% say they are more likely to 'trust local' businesses during this time but one-third (31%) say they have trouble finding local information about businesses

• 73% are using search to find the nearest-to-them business location, so brands should look into proximity search options

• 50% are looking for free delivery options

• 41% are looking for 'take out' options, especially from restaurants or 'easy online ordering

• 38% are looking for curbside pickup options

More data from MomentFeed's survey can be found here.

"There has never been a more important time for national, multi-location brands to localize their marketing efforts," said Nick Hedges, CEO of MomentFeed. "The winners coming out of the COVID-19 crisis will be those that connect in an authentic way to the needs of their local communities. This new research is aimed at helping national brands navigate through this challenging time."

And, from SheerID, data indicating that most consumers are looking for deals personalized to their profession, i.e. nurses, teachers, even military. More than half of the professionals surveyed (58%) say these kinds of offers make them feel valued. In addition, their data indicates many consumers, especially older consumers, want to know what brands are doing to help flatten the curve (60% of those over 60).

More data from SheerID's report can be found here.

Meanwhile, marketers and brands are already adjusting how they're trying to reach consumers are more and more work from home and stay inside to avoid crowds. According to Freestar, there has been a sharp uptick in programmatic advertising spending with the biggest impact being auto ads. Automotive, Hobbies, and Gaming verticals have seen the biggest increase in programmatic spending over the past three weeks, with Finance seeing not as much new investment but a steady spend for the vertical.

Travel brands and tourism-dependent states continue to struggle as Americans and international travelers stay home. WalletHub's most recent data finds that nearly 6 million US tourism-based jobs have ben lost since the virus began spreading here. Hawaii, Montana and Nevada have seen the biggest decreases in tourism dollars.

Tags: advertising, Covid-19, ecommerce, email marketing, Freestar, mobile marketing, MomentFeed, SheerID, SMB and coronavirus, SMB trends, WalletHub