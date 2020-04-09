Report: Consumers spending more time in-app

by Kristina Knight

Some of the biggest gainers since the first of this year include health/fitness apps and business and education apps; these gains are likely directly related to the Coronavirus outbreak as more people have been sheltering in place at home rather than going to work, hitting the gym or even going to school.

Game downloads have also been a big winner. Downloads of games through the Google Play store are up 25% YoY and downloads of entertainment apps like Disney+ are growing, as well.

More data from App Annie's Q1 2020 Global Market Index Ranking Report can be accessed here.

"For brands and publishers worldwide, mobile is fueling digital transformation," said Theodore Krantz, Chief Executive Officer of App Annie. "We uniquely surface both market data and critical advertising insights to optimize monetization and help our customers thrive on mobile."

According to App Annie's State of Mobile 2020 report, mobile advertising is predicted to increase by at least 26% YoY, as more brands try to reach consumers on their mobile devices. Their 2020 report also indicates that subscriptions will continue to be a big part of the consumer spend in mobile, with 3 in 4 apps downloaded outside of gaming falling into the subscription category.

Tags: App Annie, appvertising, in-app spending, mobile commerce, mobile marketing, mobile trends, State of Mobile 2020