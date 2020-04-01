Content consumption changing because of pandemic

by Kristina Knight

Daytime viewing is overtaking primetime for ratings numbers. That is a key takeaway from new Samba TV data. According to their numbers daytime viewing numbers are up 121% YoY and total viewing time is up 85% YoY. Viewing of cable news has also seen a sharp uptick between the hours of 9am and 4pm; across the major news networks viewership during these hours is up 347% YoY. CNN and MSNBC are leading viewer numbers with each showing an over 500% YoY increase in viewer numbers.

"As millions of Americans adjust to the new realities of working from home, school closures and social distancing mandates, TV viewership is undergoing massive change. Daytime programming is becoming the new primetime with total time spent watching television during the day more than doubling year over year. Americans are increasingly turning to the biggest screen in their lives, their television, as a window into the outside world for news with the total time spent watching cable news more than tripling on average with some networks experiencing more than a 5x increase in total time spent watching their programming." Dr. Jeffrey Silverman, Director, Data Science and Analytics, Samba TV.

Related, Tinuiti's latest Amazon Shopper Survey (2020) finds that a growing number of Americans are now shopping directly from their smart TVs. Nearly half (46%) of respondents say they spending up to $50 per month via Amazon while about one-third are spending between $50 and $100 via the online giant per month.

As to what they're buying, 40% are purchasing electronics, clothing, and health/beauty items and of the Super Spender (those spending $50-$100 per month) 71% have used a smart speaker or other smart device to make purchases. Researchers further found that while 64% of these shoppers are still logging on from desktop devices, 16% are coming from mobile devices and 13% direct from the Amazon app. Nearly 2% are now buying from Smart TVs, though, a metric that is up 100% from 2019 levels.

While the number of people buying from smart TVs remains relatively small, it's interesting to note the sharp uptick in buying this way, and it will be interesting to see how this might change - or increase - as more consumers watch more content from smart TVs and other in-home devices during the Coronavirus crisis.

"Even during coronavirus, Amazon continues to present brands with opportunities to win new, high-value customers," said Jeff Coleman, Tinuiti's vice president of marketplaces. "Our year-over-year data shows that more than 1 in 5 shoppers now spend upwards of $100 monthly, a jump of 46% compared with the prior year. What's more, the percentage of super shoppers that spend more than $500 has risen a steep 57%. Our research shows that spend on the platform continues to rise, and brands that understand how different demographics approach buying on Amazon and invest in advertising accordingly will continue to see success in both new and returning customers."

The increase in content consumption isn't only video based. Data out from Native indicates content related to the outbreak of COVID-19. Their data shows that after the virus was declared a pandemic content consumption spiked and has continued to grow for both mobile and desktop browsers.

The sharpest uptick has been seen in content related to Family/Parenting, Science, Travel and News while content about Pets, Home/Garden, Outdoor/Hunting and Style/Fashion have all declined.

