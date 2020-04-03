4 video trends for brands to wat ch

by Kristina Knight

First, short form content

"I'm seeing that short-form content is becoming a bigger part of companies' video strategies than in the past. This can be attributed to societal demand as social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram continue to rise in popularity," said Helen Aboagye, CMO, Imagen.

Second, personalization in video

"I also think there is huge opportunity to personalize and make video more interactive. Imagen recently produced a campaign that stitched together a series of videos based on pain points people had, that they had to select from a list. Based on their response, everyone that reacted to that campaign would have received a different video. As technology improves and this becomes easy, I think we will see a rise in this area," said Aboagye.

Third, UGC

"I'm also watching to see how UGC will continue to grow. Thanks to technological advancements in the smartphone, it's easy for people to become their own content creators. Brands and companies can use this to their advantage by showcasing customers' videos on social channels to promote authenticity. Research shows that consumer engagement increases by 28% when UGC is available, and with millennials contributing 70% to all of UGC, it will be interesting to see how this trend advances. To keep up with the influx of content, more companies are building in-house corporate studios, which allow marketers to create first-rate content that resonates with consumers and employees alike. To efficiently manage and distribute an increased volume in content, marketers will need to invest in digital asset management (DAM) systems," said Aboagye.

Fourth, engagement video content

"I'm also looking at how video will be utilized to a greater extent across the marketing funnel. For some marketers, video is still a nice-to-have tool, rather than a necessity. They need to make the videos they produce work harder and look at how they can be integrated and leveraged at all stages in the buying process to increase engagement and improve and enrich the customer experience. So, from videos that drive awareness or tell your brand story, to vlogs as part of your nurture workflows and sales outreach process, to how-to product videos and customer cases studies as well using video for training and onboarding purposes - the possibilities are abundant," said Aboagye.

