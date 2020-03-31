World Backup Day: Top 5 tips to create a backup strategy

by Kristina Knight

Leverage the cloud as data storage

"Leverage the cloud as a primary source to save data, which will serve as a reliable backup and a convenient source to reference your information. This becomes critical as more people are working from home and needing to access data and collaborate on files from many different places. You don't want to be reliant on individual pieces of hardware," said Graeme Thompson, CIO, Informatica.

Choose the multiple back method

"Require multiple methods of backup for your most critical assets. But don't use the same vendor as your primary and secondary sources of backup. Additionally, make sure the physical infrastructure of your vendors is diversified, in additional to the digital infrastructure," said Thompson. "If both vendors use the same physical infrastructure, your data could be lost in a disaster scenario."

Keep backups simple

"Make backup easy. People could too easily delay backups that would require computer restarts or long period of being unable to work. One simple way to do this is to have automatic cloud backups. In this case, new changes are constantly backed up vs. backups happening during a specific moment in time," said Thompson.

Create a PII protocol

"The EU's General Data Protection Regulation requires companies to protect the privacy of their EU customers, while granting people more rights with how companies handle personally identifiable information (PII)," said Thompson. "For companies, this means having data protection measures applied to both primary and secondary sources of backup. For example, if a customer requests deletion of their personal data it doesn't suffice to remove it from Salesforce or whatever CRM system you're using - you need to delete it from every place it appears, including backed up files. Companies still relying on manual and batch backups will face significant headaches dealing with compliance here, whereas in the cloud it's easier to backup changes as they are made."

Test, test, test

"Make sure you test the process to restore the data that you have backed up. Companies as well as employees should test and practice restoring backup data so that they can recover lost files before an emergency. If you wait to try this when you've lost something, you've missed the chance to make sure your back up method is working well and that you won't make a mistake," said Thompson.

Tags: cloud business strategy, cloud computing, cloud storage, cloud storage tips, Informatica, PII strategy, SMB strategy, world backup day