Top tips to keep your business safer during quarantine

The most interest, from consumers, has been for emails that fall under the Arts/Entertainment and Style/Fashion categories. This is likely because many are seeking a break from the news cycle and social media. However, that doesn't mean retail brands are seeing a decrease in engagement. LiveIntent's data shows open rates are also higher for shopping/retail brands; they are also seeing higher performance rates for ads in these categories.

"As people are social distancing and beginning to heed the governmental warning about isolating themselves, email engagement is likely to increase," said Kerel Cooper, SVP Global Marketing, LiveIntent. "Why? Because email newsletters represent a 1:1 relationship with a trusted news source, as opposed to untrustworthy user generate content that proliferates on social media."

Still, the self-quarantine could pose problems for some businesses, especially smaller businesses that may not have the most up-to-date security resources but still have to send people home to work.

In 2017, IAITAM reported that 17% of US SEC laptops didn't have the needed security and that 22% have incorrect user information. In light of this data and the fact that many businesses have had to send people home without time to upgrade or update security measures, IAITAM has a few suggestions for updates businesses can still make to their security infrastructure.

First, have employees sign out devices that will be used at home and then track the use of those assets.

Second, upgrade firewalls and passcode/password protections for employees who will be signing in remotely to do some of their work.

Third, remind and educate employees about the risks inherent with working on company devices at home, where wireless passwords may be less secure than at the workplace.

"The reality is that the longer someone is out of the office, the more likely it is that they will do company business on their personal smartphone, computer, tablet, or other BYOD asset," writes IAITAM.

