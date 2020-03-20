BizReport.com | Free Magazines
March 20, 2020


Study: One-quarter of ad scans see malvertising

Malvertising may be more prevalent than many businesses think. That is a key takeaway from new AdSecure data in which their researchers found that 27% of ad scans completed by their platform detected malvertising.

by Kristina Knight

Researchers with AdSecure studied more than 1 million ad campaigns across devices and browsers to come to their conclusions. They found that 27.6% of the campaigns scanned had some form of malvertising, just over 5% of campaigns had at least 2 malvertising violations and just over 1% of scans caught at least three malvertising violations.

"Malvertising is a global challenge for publishers and their demand partners," write the report authors. "Dedicated and routine monitoring for worldwide campaigns is key to detecting every threat, wherever they may be hiding."

Other interesting findings from the AdSecure report include:

• 72% of mobile violations for consumers using Google came through the Chrome browser
• 29% of desktop violations for consumers using Google came through the Chrome browser
• 33% of desktop violations came through the Safari browser
• 52% of the Top 5 GEOs were Scareware
• The top 5 GEOs were the US, South Africa, France, Argentina and Tunisia

More data from AdSecure can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, new data out from the ANA finds that payment terms for marketing services are on the increase. Their new report finds that just over one-third (37%) of those agencies surveyed extended payment term timeframes last year (2019) while fewer than 20% reduced payment times.

"This study shows that marketers are reviewing payment terms very closely and are not hesitating to implement changes they believe are necessary." said ANA CEO Bob Liodice. "This is especially true regarding terms for agency fees, research, and production, all of which have been lengthened."

More data from the Payment Terms: Current Practices for Marketing Services report can be found here.






Tags: ad security, AdSecure, advertising, advertising tips, advertising trends, malvertising








