Study: For drugstore shoppers, personalization is key

by Kristina Knight

Drugstore shoppers are looking for value. That, according to new data out from Valassis. Researchers found that people who shop are drugstores for items other than prescriptions are likely to check online for coupons or page through newspaper circulars in preparation for their trips to the store.

This is an opportunity for digital marketers to engage these shoppers, who are value seekers. The research shows most (73% of Millennial parents, 68% of parents and 58% of Millennials) say they'd shop drugstores more often if given discounts and coupons; more than half say lower prices would increase their purchase of beauty items in the drugstore.

Here are a few more Valassis insights:

• 81% buy beauty items

• 77% buy greeting cards, 35% will make special trips for this purchase

• 53% of Millennial parents and 50% of all parents surveyed report making 'impulse purchases'

"Millennial parents are a prime target audience for drugstores, and with rich insights, drugstores can effectively cater to what matters most to this audience," said Julie Companey, director, grocery, drug & mass marketing, Valassis. "This shopper is more likely to plan a shopping trip as well as make an impulse buy. They are also highly influenced by multichannel promotions as 67% like when they receive online and offline offers, and interestingly, 55% would switch drugstores if they stopped receiving a printed circular from the drugstore they typically frequent."

The Valassis research also shows that personalization is key for drugstore shoppers with 76% of Millennial parents and 56% of parents, as a whole, and 50% of Millennials saying they would shop drugstores more often if given personalized offers.

Tags: M:commerce, Valassis, drugstore shoppers, ecommerce, mobile commerce, retail tips, retail trends