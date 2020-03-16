Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : March 16, 2020
Amid virus concerns, ecommerce may be strong point for merchants
Digital merchants may weather well the storm brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic. This as polls find many shoppers are avoiding shopping centers and malls around the globe.
YouGov polled consumers around the globe earlier this month and among the more interesting findings are these:
▪ 85% of Chinese consumers say they've avoided crowded places over the previous 2 weeks, per YouGov
▪ 85% of Hong Kong residents say the same
▪ 27% of US consumers say they're avoiding crowded places but 58% say they will avoid crowds 'if the outbreak here worsens' per Coresight
Most Boomers (age 60+) and older Americans (85%) say they are likely to avoid shopping centers and malls because of the outbreak.
What this means is that while sales might falter at brick-and-mortar stores, more consumers are expected to go online to get everything from groceries and staples like toilet paper and disinfecting wipes but also for 'comfort' buys like books and many may also tune in more to streaming services as they isolate at home.
According to a recent Oribi report Tuesdays are the days most consumers are hitting online stores, though that could change as more consumers look online for goods so that they can avoid crowded stores and markets. Tuesdays were found to be the day of the week with the highest conversion rates for online shopping for Fashion, Medical, Wholesale and Lifestyle shoppers with a 2% conversion rate.
While most online shopping does happen on weekends, the Oribi data shows that conversion rates on Tuesdays for these industries was nearly equal to weekend conversion rates.
Now, chances are the shoppers won't think about the day of the week that they are shopping during the Coronavirus pandemic; it is more likely that they will shop as needed to stay stocked up on necessary groceries and other supplies to keep themselves safe. But, it won't hurt for merchants and brands to be vigilant about traffic and conversion patterns throughout the virus' run.
It will be interesting to see how shopping patterns change during the outbreak and how quickly the patterns return to normal once the crisis has passed.
Tags: coronovirus, ecommerce, ecommerce tips, ecommerce trends, Oribi, retail trends, shopping trends, YouGov
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Amid virus concerns, ecommerce may be strong point for merchants
- The importance of Q1 to overall strategy
- IT terms for Marketing Departments to know
- Retail forecast strong but will Coronavirus slow expectations?
- Expert: Why businesses should lower walls between marketing, IT
- For B2B buyers, reviews crucial
- How to break through mobile clutter to engage
- Study: People want consequences for fake reviews