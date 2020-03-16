Amid virus concerns, ecommerce may be strong point for merchants

by Kristina Knight

YouGov polled consumers around the globe earlier this month and among the more interesting findings are these:

▪ 85% of Chinese consumers say they've avoided crowded places over the previous 2 weeks, per YouGov

▪ 85% of Hong Kong residents say the same

▪ 27% of US consumers say they're avoiding crowded places but 58% say they will avoid crowds 'if the outbreak here worsens' per Coresight

Most Boomers (age 60+) and older Americans (85%) say they are likely to avoid shopping centers and malls because of the outbreak.

What this means is that while sales might falter at brick-and-mortar stores, more consumers are expected to go online to get everything from groceries and staples like toilet paper and disinfecting wipes but also for 'comfort' buys like books and many may also tune in more to streaming services as they isolate at home.

According to a recent Oribi report Tuesdays are the days most consumers are hitting online stores, though that could change as more consumers look online for goods so that they can avoid crowded stores and markets. Tuesdays were found to be the day of the week with the highest conversion rates for online shopping for Fashion, Medical, Wholesale and Lifestyle shoppers with a 2% conversion rate.

While most online shopping does happen on weekends, the Oribi data shows that conversion rates on Tuesdays for these industries was nearly equal to weekend conversion rates.

Now, chances are the shoppers won't think about the day of the week that they are shopping during the Coronavirus pandemic; it is more likely that they will shop as needed to stay stocked up on necessary groceries and other supplies to keep themselves safe. But, it won't hurt for merchants and brands to be vigilant about traffic and conversion patterns throughout the virus' run.

It will be interesting to see how shopping patterns change during the outbreak and how quickly the patterns return to normal once the crisis has passed.

Tags: coronovirus, ecommerce, ecommerce tips, ecommerce trends, Oribi, retail trends, shopping trends, YouGov