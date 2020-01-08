What Log Analysis Reveals

Log monitoring and analysis are the heart and soul of log management because the two tasks keep an eye on what's happening and identify problems within a computer network environment. In particular, analyzing logged data can be the first step to solving a wide range of system wide issues, like slow queries, deadlocks, slow response time, memory overload and many more.

Managers need to know where problems are, and exactly what they consist of, before they can attend to them. If your car is not running well and you decide to put your mechanical skills to work, the first thing you do is pop the hood and take a look around. When you examine belts, hoses, wire connections, fluid levels, battery strength, and similar things, you're essentially doing the same thing a log analyzer does. You're looking for defects, faults, and breakdowns.

The point of the analogy is that it's impossible to fix a problem in a car or a computer, unless you know what that problem is. If your company's operating system keeps shutting itself down, accidentally deletes data, or is unable to answer queries, your Loggly Log Monitoring Tool will pinpoint the problems so you can get to work mending them. The following four items are the most common areas where log analytics can help technicians uncover problems.

Available Memory

When available memory becomes negligible, some systems will automatically shut down or else risk permanent damage. It's important for technicians to keep an eye on available memory. Most professionals set alerts so that when memory is close to depletion, users are notified and informed that the machine is about to shut down. Most people have seen this happen on their personal computers at home.

Resource Usage

A common field of inquiry for techs is the amount of resource usage at a given point in time. It's easy enough to set limits and receive alerts when usage hits a certain level. It's quite another challenge to determine why a malfunctioning computer is using too much of its allotted resources. However, checking on resource usage levels regularly is an efficient way to check a program's vital signs.

Query Response Times

Studying the average amount of time it takes to answer queries can reveal much about the overall health of a cyber environment. Most admins set parameters on a high and low end of the scale for what is acceptable. When there's a failure, it always tends to be a response time that's too slow. The next analytical step is figuring out exactly why a particular slowing occurred.

Deadlocks

Looking for deadlocks can reveal an array of problems. Technically, a deadlock occurs whenever two competing processes are waiting for each other to finish before they are able to proceed. It's a looped action because neither side of the activity is able to finish and the result is a slowed system, among other problems. Administrators spend a lot of time writing patterns dedicated to uncovering deadlocks. When they find one, it's easy enough to resolve it. The challenge is locating these troublesome situations.



