Top 3 Elements of a Persuasion Strategy

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: Why is persuasion important at this point?

Vivek Lakshman, Co-Founder & VP Product, Reve Marketing: Marketers are struggling to capitalize on the scarcest resource - customer attention. Advanced tools and algorithms capture user journeys across channels and actions taken by the user to guess who they are and what their intention is. Use of third party data can identify additional user information and corroborate findings, but in the end it is still only a calculated guess. This is why a chunk of persuasion and personalization strategies could well be failing. For instance, my one-time gift purchase for my sister shouldn't indicate my perpetual interest in women's shoes.

With the use of third party data coming under question with CCPA and the other privacy regulations, brands will pursue their own strategies to capture data directly from consumers and use that to persuade them more effectively. We will increasingly see websites pose more direct questions to consumers, through polls, surveys, and feedback in order to create opportunities where personal information is disclosed or intent in exchange for some form of reward.

Kristina: How does tech power persuasion strategy?

Vivek: Persuasion can be implemented by as subtle yet deliberate a decision as placement of a button at a certain place on the page. However, in a broader sense, persuasion can be enabled using anything to grab attention like animation or popups, to nudge action to a button, form, chat window, etc. at the right moment for the right person. Technology can create the required effect using widgets, user data, content and personalization tools.

Kristina: What are three key elements of a persuasion strategy?

Vivek: A good way to devise a persuasion strategy is to focus on these elements for each customer segment:

▪ What information do consumers need to make purchase decisions and how is that being provided to them

▪ How do consumers approach making purchase decisions and how are they supported in their unique journeys

▪ Apply the Fogg Method and get specific about what action is desired, how to make it easy, and when and how to prompt the user.

To make the strategy effective, gather and leverage consumer data and do experiments and A/B tests to optimize results.

