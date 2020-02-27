TikTok: What brands need to know

by Kristina Knight

Social media and video platform TikTok is making a lot of headlines lately and getting a lot of play with consumers who like the short video format. All of the attention has many merchants and marketers wondering how they can use TikTok to engage their customer base; new data out from Conviva sheds light on just how the new social space measures up.

Consistency is the key for TikTok engagement. That is a key takeaway from Conviva's January/February 2020 study of 300 TikTok branded accounts. They found that publishers - from NFL and NBA teams to outlets like professional wrestlings WWE - who posted consistently showed higher gains in followers and engagement levels. For example, kids channel Nickelodeon is the biggest TV brand on the social platform and the report notes their consistent posting schedule - 51 videos posted during the study timeframe - as the reason consumers return to their channel time after time.

Here's how a few of the biggest sports and media accounts are stacking up:

▪ The Kansas City Chiefs grew their TikTok following to more than 339,000 following their Super Bowl win

▪ The NBA boasts more than 9 million TikTok followers

▪ Nickelodeon is the biggest TV brand in TikTok's mix

"TikTok illustrates the draw and value of social video, especially to reach younger demographics," said Nick Cicero, VP of Strategy at Conviva. "The use case for TikTok applies to companies of all sizes and verticals, with the most successful examples posting high-quality, relevant content frequently."

More Conviva data can be accessed here.

