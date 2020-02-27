Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Social Marketing : February 27, 2020
TikTok: What brands need to know
From dance crazes to that last-minute shot to win the game kids, Millennials, Gen-Xers and even Boomers are catching up with pop culture on a new social network called TikTok. Here's what marketers need to know about how the social network is working for its biggest brands.
Social media and video platform TikTok is making a lot of headlines lately and getting a lot of play with consumers who like the short video format. All of the attention has many merchants and marketers wondering how they can use TikTok to engage their customer base; new data out from Conviva sheds light on just how the new social space measures up.
Consistency is the key for TikTok engagement. That is a key takeaway from Conviva's January/February 2020 study of 300 TikTok branded accounts. They found that publishers - from NFL and NBA teams to outlets like professional wrestlings WWE - who posted consistently showed higher gains in followers and engagement levels. For example, kids channel Nickelodeon is the biggest TV brand on the social platform and the report notes their consistent posting schedule - 51 videos posted during the study timeframe - as the reason consumers return to their channel time after time.
Here's how a few of the biggest sports and media accounts are stacking up:
▪ The Kansas City Chiefs grew their TikTok following to more than 339,000 following their Super Bowl win
▪ The NBA boasts more than 9 million TikTok followers
▪ Nickelodeon is the biggest TV brand in TikTok's mix
"TikTok illustrates the draw and value of social video, especially to reach younger demographics," said Nick Cicero, VP of Strategy at Conviva. "The use case for TikTok applies to companies of all sizes and verticals, with the most successful examples posting high-quality, relevant content frequently."
More Conviva data can be accessed here.
Tags: Conviva, social marketing, social media trends, social media usage, social video, TikTok, video advertising, video content
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- TikTok: What brands need to know
- Reports: Growing interest - and abuse - of influencer campaigns
- Report: More threats coming from the cloud
- Study finds Google still drives more shopping
- Listening vs. Watching: How Hispanic consumers engage with digital content
- Slight increase for retailers in January
- What Chrome's 'SameSite Cookie' update means for marketers
- Experts: What Amazon's brick-and-mortar expansion means for retailers