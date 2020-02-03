Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : February 03, 2020
Study: Relevance key for 'every day' items
For those repetitive purchases - toilet paper, milk, clothing - relevant advertising is key to engagement. That's is a key finding from new data out with Valassis and Kantar. Their researchers surveyed more than 1,000 consumers and found that half want more relevant advertising for these items.
Even with some items that aren't routine purchases, like electronics, relevance was key for many shoppers (68%) during their research period.
"Consumer expectations have dramatically increased - demanding brands to deliver exactly what they need in real time," said Carrie Parker, Vice President, Marketing, Valassis. "Marketers have an opportunity to better connect with consumers by shifting focus beyond the traditional purchasing journey and addressing individual motivations and consumer context."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
▪ 68% of consumers say they're 'better equipped' now to make purchases than 5 years ago
▪ 60% of consumers are researching products online prior to purchase
▪ 43% say targeted advertising should be used in-store as a 'pathfinder'
▪ 69% want to be able to shop quickly and effectively
A benefit to giving consumers what they want - relevant and timely messaging? About one-third (38%) say relevant messaging influences purchase decisions
"Today's shoppers have more tools than ever at their disposal to research brands and products. Whether through exposure to online reviews or targeted ads, consumers are constantly converting information into new decisions," said J. Walker Smith, Chief Knowledge Officer, Kantar. "While the acceleration of innovations, such as algorithms and artificial intelligence, are helping to remove a lot of the 'information sludge,' it's important for brands to prioritize informative and educational interactions that act as an integrated part of the information ecosystem."
More data from Valassis' Future of How People Shop report can be accessed here.
Tags: Kantar Media, Valassis, ad targeting, advertising, ecommerce, ecommerce targeting
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: Relevance key for 'every day' items
- Reports: Some may not understand where data risks lie
- CCPA is Coming: What digital marketers need to know
- Email Benchmarks show increased interest in personalization
- On data privacy day, experts weigh in on data regulations
- Expert: What brands can expect from Super Bowl LIV
- Top 3 tips to a better checkout
- Reports ID mobile, social as key for marketers