Study: Relevance key for 'every day' items

by Kristina Knight

Even with some items that aren't routine purchases, like electronics, relevance was key for many shoppers (68%) during their research period.

"Consumer expectations have dramatically increased - demanding brands to deliver exactly what they need in real time," said Carrie Parker, Vice President, Marketing, Valassis. "Marketers have an opportunity to better connect with consumers by shifting focus beyond the traditional purchasing journey and addressing individual motivations and consumer context."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ 68% of consumers say they're 'better equipped' now to make purchases than 5 years ago

▪ 60% of consumers are researching products online prior to purchase

▪ 43% say targeted advertising should be used in-store as a 'pathfinder'

▪ 69% want to be able to shop quickly and effectively

A benefit to giving consumers what they want - relevant and timely messaging? About one-third (38%) say relevant messaging influences purchase decisions

"Today's shoppers have more tools than ever at their disposal to research brands and products. Whether through exposure to online reviews or targeted ads, consumers are constantly converting information into new decisions," said J. Walker Smith, Chief Knowledge Officer, Kantar. "While the acceleration of innovations, such as algorithms and artificial intelligence, are helping to remove a lot of the 'information sludge,' it's important for brands to prioritize informative and educational interactions that act as an integrated part of the information ecosystem."

More data from Valassis' Future of How People Shop report can be accessed here.

