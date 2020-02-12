Study: More businesses pushing ad dollars social

by Kristina Knight

Smartly,io's new report, Social Advertising Trends in Retail: A 2020 Perspective, finds nearly all (96%) of marketers surveyed are currently buying ads on Facebook with about one-third (36%) pushing most of their social budget into the social media giant.

Despite the fact that most social ad dollars are going into Facebook, the Smartly,io data shows Instagram is showing the best ROAS (21%) for most retailers, ahead of both LinkedIn and Twitter. Both of the smaller social networks show a 19% ROAS for the marketers surveyed.

More data from Smartly.io can be found here.

Social won't be the only channel garnering advertisers' attention in 2020, though. The Winterberry Group has released their US Online Media Spending and Outlook and while they agree that social is a hot channel (23% spending increase YoY), they believe Search will continue to be the hottest digital marketplace. Their researchers believe search marketing will reach about $60 billion in 2020, up nearly $6 billion YoY, and while that is a slowdown it will leave search marketing at the top of digital spending for marketers.

Display, meanwhile, will be taking the biggest hit from marketers' interest in social, which is predicted to overtake display spending this year according to Winterberry. They predict display spending will reach $41 billion this year, with social reaching $42.3 billion.

More of Winterberry's forecast can be found here.

Tags: advertising, budget, Smartly.io, social ad spending, social ads, social marketing, Winterberry Group