Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : February 24, 2020
Study finds Google still drives more shopping
While a great deal of attention is being put on the influence of, well, influencers on social media for retail sales one new study finds that search remains at the top of the influencer heap. Specifically, Google. Data out from Oribi found that Google is driving about 20% of ecommerce sales.
That is second only to direct site visits, which drive about 48% of conversions.
Social media, meanwhile, is driving a growing number of ecommerce conversions but together Facebook and Instagram are driving only about 10% of sales. That is half the amount that Google drives. What's more, the Oribi data found that when people are buying because of social media posts, they are buying cheaper products. Conversion rates on social media for products priced below the $100 mark stand at 2.6%, close to conversions across the ecommerce board. But, for items priced over the $100 mark, social media conversions drop to less than 1%.
"Visitors coming from social channels have a very different mindset compared to other channels. Instead of intentional buying, most social media users are passive window shoppers. Social works best for low-cost products and has a minor impact on high-end products," said Iris Shoor, Founder and CEO of Oribi. "Everyone seems to talk about Facebook's shopping potential, but Google is, by far, the second traffic driver for online stores. And, despite Instagram's rise, it's responsible for less than 2% of traffic, even across the fashion stores we analyzed."
Other interesting findings from the Oribi data include:
▪ Ecommerce conversions are at 2.2% for online stores
▪ 11% of all shoppers add items to cards but only 39% go to the checkout and fewer than half of those who click through to the checkout actually complete a purchase
▪ Conversion rates for desktop users is 2.7% while mobile shoppers convert at 1.9%
More data from Oribi can be accessed here.
Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce trends, mcommerce, mobile commerce, mobile marketing, Oribi, social commerce, social marketing
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study finds Google still drives more shopping
- Listening vs. Watching: How Hispanic consumers engage with digital content
- Slight increase for retailers in January
- What Chrome's 'SameSite Cookie' update means for marketers
- Experts: What Amazon's brick-and-mortar expansion means for retailers
- Studies ID areas of attack for phishers and other fraudsters
- Studies ID areas of impact for ecommerce
- Top 3 tips to strengthen brands' loyalty programs