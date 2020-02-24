Study finds Google still drives more shopping

by Kristina Knight

That is second only to direct site visits, which drive about 48% of conversions.

Social media, meanwhile, is driving a growing number of ecommerce conversions but together Facebook and Instagram are driving only about 10% of sales. That is half the amount that Google drives. What's more, the Oribi data found that when people are buying because of social media posts, they are buying cheaper products. Conversion rates on social media for products priced below the $100 mark stand at 2.6%, close to conversions across the ecommerce board. But, for items priced over the $100 mark, social media conversions drop to less than 1%.

"Visitors coming from social channels have a very different mindset compared to other channels. Instead of intentional buying, most social media users are passive window shoppers. Social works best for low-cost products and has a minor impact on high-end products," said Iris Shoor, Founder and CEO of Oribi. "Everyone seems to talk about Facebook's shopping potential, but Google is, by far, the second traffic driver for online stores. And, despite Instagram's rise, it's responsible for less than 2% of traffic, even across the fashion stores we analyzed."

Other interesting findings from the Oribi data include:

▪ Ecommerce conversions are at 2.2% for online stores

▪ 11% of all shoppers add items to cards but only 39% go to the checkout and fewer than half of those who click through to the checkout actually complete a purchase

▪ Conversion rates for desktop users is 2.7% while mobile shoppers convert at 1.9%

More data from Oribi can be accessed here.

